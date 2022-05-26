Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.