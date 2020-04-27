The village of Cooperstown Board of Trustees made late adjustments to Cooperstown’s 2020-2021 budget Monday, April 27, but left in most of the funds for two parks after a late public outcry against cutting services.
The trustees adjusted their projections from the village’s tentative budget during their April meeting, forecasting about $540,000 in lost funds because of the coronavirus pandemic, mostly from less paid parking revenue and rentals to play baseball at Doubleday Field. A similar amount was removed from expenditures, with cuts spread across the budget.
However, after a proposal to keep Fairy Spring Park and Three Mile Point closed for the season was posted on social media Monday, the trustees got five late emails decrying the idea, Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh said.
Only one trustee, Richard Sternberg, spoke in favor of the park cuts, saying it would be hard to maintain social distancing at the parks and expecting mask use on beaches and in Otsego Lake was unreasonable. The other trustees overwhelming opposed the idea of keeping the parks closed, saying it would be important to open the parks as soon as the state would allow it.
Trustee MacGuire Benton said he thought the parks being open would help the mental health of residents.
“I think our village parks (are) going to be a huge part of coming back to whatever our new normal is,” he said.
Because the parks are unlikely to open until July 1, a smaller amount, $7,000, was taken out of the parks budget, leaving $45,000 to hire lifeguards and a park caretaker. Fairy Spring Park, in the town of Middlefield on the east side of the lake, and Three Mile Point, in the town of Otsego on the west side of the lake, are both outside Cooperstown boundaries but are owned by the village.
The trustees did agree to start paid parking on village streets and in the Doubleday Field lot on time, Memorial Day Weekend, but projected a loss of about $360,000 in revenue from parking fees, as well as a small amount from a reduction in parking permits. The trustees split, 4-3, on when to start charging for parking this year, with Tillapaugh, Deputy Mayor Cindy Falk and Trustee Jim Dean voting against the traditional start date, supporting a July 1, start date instead.
Falk said she made projections about losses of revenue based on three estimates from the American Alliance of Museums. She chose a middle projection, which assumes that summer travel will still be discouraged but stay-at-home orders will have been lifted in New York by summer.
Still, the trustees said the mid-range assessments were tough to accept.
“That’s a huge punch in the gut for us,” Benton said.
Ultimately, the trustees unanimously approved a general fund budget of about $3.8 million and a total budget of close to $6 million, counting separate funds for trolley service and sewer and water services. However, the trustees did not raise the tax levy for the 2020-2021 budget, which Tillapaugh said was the seventh straight year without an increase in the tax levy.
“This was very hard work and I recognize that,” Tillapaugh said.
The trustees also voted to pass several local laws based on long debated street and zoning issues. They unanimously voted to rezone a lot on Walnut Street and two lots on Linden Avenue from commercial to residential. The change replaces a six-month moratorium on building commercial establishments on those lots, following a public outcry last fall when Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins wanted to build a store on an empty lot at 53 Walnut St. The proximity of the location to both Cooperstown schools led to a huge protest against the proposed store.
The trustees also voted unanimously to eliminate three parking spaces on the southeast end of Walnut Street near Susquehanna Avenue and eliminate parking on that street from 7 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Tillapaugh said five people reached out to the village to comment on the changes, with three people in favor of them, one person against them and one person wanting more spaces eliminated.
