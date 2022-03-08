Villages gear up to hold elections on Ides of March

Residents in many villages in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties will head to the polls Tuesday, March 15, to elect a variety of village officials. Candidates who filed petitions to run for office are listed below. All information was collected from the various village offices.
Chenango County
Residents in several villages in Chenango County will write down who they want to represent them on the village board at the upcoming election.
The village of Earlville had no one pre-file petitions as candidates for two, two-year trustee positions and one, one-year trustee position. That means every seat will be filled by a write-in candidate.
Dave Smith is running for re-election for his two-year trustee position on the village of New Berlin board. There is no one on the ballot for the second two-year trustee position and no one on the ballot for the one, one-year position.
Another village that will seat a one-year trustee position with a write-in candidate is Afton as no one pre-filed petitions for that position. Janice Nickerson is running for re-election as Afton's mayor. This is a four-year term. Robert Humphrey Jr. is running for re-election for his two-year trustee seat and Andrew Winans is running for the first time for a two-year trustee position.
While Sherburne doesn't have a position that will be decided by a write-in vote, it does have a contested mayoral race. William Acee is seeking re-election to his four-year term and is being challenged by Jansen Casscles. Two village residents are running for the two, four-year trustee positions. Christopher Tomaselli is seeking re-election and Michael Janitz is seeking his first term as trustee.
In Greene, Pamela Shapley and Jessup DuMond are running unopposed for two, two-year term trustee positions.
There are two trustee seats open in Bainbridge and two people are running for the four-year terms. Vince Taylor is seeking re-election and Robert Dann is seeking his first term. Deputy Mayor Jay Campbell decided not to run for re-election.
In Smyrna, Penny Eggleston is running unopposed for her two-year term trustee seat.
Oxford holds its election in June.
Delaware County
Of all the village elections in Delaware County this year, only Fleischmanns has a contested race for two trustee positions.
John Hoeko, Elizabeth Hughes and Yesmin Sarabia are running for the two, two-year trustee positions currently occupied by Daniel Halpren and Jennifer Barrows, who are not seeking re-election.
In Franklin, Mayor Tom Briggs is running for re-election for his two-year term and Johanna VanDeusen is running for a two-year trustee seat. In addition, village residents will vote on two propositions. The first one is whether to allow cannabis sales or dispensaries in the village and the second is whether to allow cannabis consumption sites in the village.
In Delhi, Jeremy Fitch is running for re-election for his two-year trustee seat and Jeffrey A. Gearhart is running unopposed for the seat currently occupied by Chris Maney, who decided not to run for re-election this year.
In Hobart, Kayla Mason is running for re-election for her four-year trustee seat. No one is running for the second trustee position, so it will go to the person with the most write-in votes.
Jeffrey Warren and David Budin are running for re-election for their two-year trustee positions in the village of Margaretville.
There is one candidate for the one four-year trustee position up for election in the village of Stamford. Darren Hanway is running for re-election.
Walton Trustees Steven Sehen and Richard Doig are seeking re-election to the village board. They do not have any pre-filed competitors.
The village of Deposit held its election Tuesday, March 1. Daniel Strauss ran as the town of Sanford trustee and James Durning ran as the town of Deposit trustee. Strauss received 34 votes and Durning received 32 votes in a low-turnout election.
The village clerk of Hancock did not return phone calls asking for candidate names. Sidney does not have an election this year.
Otsego County
Four villages in Otsego County will have mayoral races, while the rest will have trustee positions up for election this year.
Village of Unadilla residents will elect a new mayor March 15, as Jack Insinga is not seeking re-election. Jason Cotten will be running on the Republican and Independent lines and Christopher Price will be running on the Independent line for the two-year mayoral term. Four candidates are running for the two two-year trustee seats. Joseph Paliotta and Eric Harkins are running as Republicans and Paul Baldwin and Dwight Mott are running as Democrats.
Laurens Acting Mayor Sandra Bollinger is seeking to fill out the one-year unexpired term of mayor after the mayor resigned. Tom Halstead and Kerri Lincoln are running for the two open two-year trustee seats.
Three people are running for two trustee seats in the village of Otego. James Salisbury and Joseph Stanton are seeking re-election to the board as Republicans and are challenged by David Clapper Jr., who is running as a Democrat.
Three people are running for two trustee positions in the village of Richfield Springs. Current Mayor Robin Moshier is seeking a trustee's seat. Kevin Putnam is seeking re-election and Ruth Stewart is seeking her first term on the village board. Richard Spencer is seeking the mayor's position. There will be a write-in vote for the village justice position.
Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh is seeking re-election. Village Trustee Richard Sternberg is seeing re-election and Sydney Sheehan is seeking her first term as trustee. All three are on the Democrat and Many Voices, One Village party lines.
The village of Cherry Valley has one, four-year trustee position up for election and Ian Feulner is running unopposed.
The villages of Gilbertsville and Morris do not have an election this year. The village clerks of Milford did not return phone calls.
Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. March 15.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
