Virtual event opens new options for Pit Run

The 27th annual Pit Run, taking place in virtual form because of the coronavirus pandemic, will experiment with new formats, including a team challenge and a 100K.
The run and fundraiser is held in honor of late Ricky J. "Pit" Parisian, a 34-year-old New York state trooper and Oneonta High School graduate and resident who was shot and killed in 1994 while trying to stop an armed robbery. Organizers said the change in format was inevitable because of the pandemic, but will allow the event to grow and experiment.
"We went 100% virtual this year," Race Director Dave Weaver told The Daily Star, one of the sponsors of the event, along with Vibrant Brands. "The committee felt we would not be able to provide enough safety measures for an in-person race, so we decided to go virtual. It just is not in the cards this year to have an actual run.
"This is an opportunity we have going for us this year to do some virtual things, although we hope it is just for one year," he continued. "In the past we tried to do a virtual race, but it did not catch on. We think this is a good way to reach more Oneonta High School graduates."
The Pit Run has turned into a competitive 10K, with international and professional runners sometimes using it as a warm up for the bigger races. It also has a 5K run/walk. The change in format is allowing the organizers to try a 100K format, which can be done in stages, and a team challenge.
"If you sign up for the 10K, you still get the Pit Run T-shirt everyone loves," Weaver said. "If you do the 100K, you get a hooded sweatshirt."
Weaver is an OHS grad, too —class of 1999 — and he said the Pit Run has become a part of the fabric of Oneonta. Traditionally held the same weekend as the high school's homecoming, the combination of the football game, class get togethers and the Sunday run is something OHS grads plan a weekend around, he said.
Weaver said he did not know the Parisian family before getting involved with the race committee seven years ago, but he can remember the day Ricky Parisian died and the outpouring of grief and, later, honors, that followed.
"I was actually at a modified baseball game at Neahwa Park and I remember the cars lining up on James Lettis Highway," he said.
Two years ago, he became the race director, helping to manage an event that raises thousands of dollars for scholarships and local nonprofits.
"I always said, this has become a great day for Oneonta," Weaver said. "It is a great memorial, a great event and it is usually a special weekend in Oneonta. This year, and we hope only this year, we are doing it a little different, but we are excited to find a way that people can still take part."
The 10-kilometer race costs $40 to enter, and includes a virtual race bib, certificate of completion and a R-shirt. The five-kilometer race costs $25 to enter, and includes the bib, certificate and a decal. Both will offer participants the option to submit and manage results on a virtual leaderboard.
The100 kilometers (62.1 miles), also offers the ability to log mileage and track progress on a virtual leaderboard. Entrance is $70 and includes a hoodie and a virtual bib.
The team event allows groups of up to five to combine for as many miles as possible during the month. Entry is $36 per person.
Go to pitrun.org or The Pit Run on Facebook for more information.
