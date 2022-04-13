Virus cases decline in county, but so do tests

The Otsego County Department of Health has reported that COVID-19 cases have continued to fall significantly over the past three months. The public health nurses are “seeing more of the light at the end of the tunnel” — but haven’t yet emerged from it, Heidi Bond, director of the health department, said Thursday.
Otsego County recorded 3,148 COVID cases in January, two-and-a-half times more than the next-highest month, Dec. 2021. The county had 780 cases in February and only 369 in March, with a slight uptick since mask requirements were dropped in schools, according to Bond.
But the reported number of cases for March and April is likely a severe undercount, according to Bond; as home tests became commonly available, the county was less likely to hear about results.
State Department of Health data showed COVID case numbers and the positivity rate started to increase slightly about March 21 in Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties. There were 98 cases reported in Otsego County the first five days of April. There have been 16 COVID deaths in the county so far in 2022, nearly as many as there were in all of 2020.
Bond hears a lot from people that COVID is over. “You’re not hearing about it … they’re not seeing it on the news. So it’s over, right? But it’s really not,” she said.
The positivity rate is “becoming a less and less accurate picture of what’s going on in the community, because we don’t really know how many tests are being done overall, and we don’t know how many positives, we really only know what’s been reported us,” making it hard to interpret the data, she said.
That uncertainty is what prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to switch to using hospital case numbers to gauge the stress on a community.
“What I worry about is the fatigue, the kind of mental fatigue of COVID,” Bond said. “I don’t want to have another uptick in cases and nobody does, but … we can’t let our guard down. Because we don’t know what’s going to happen, going into the late summer and fall again.”
Bond said she wanted to remind the public that when they are qualified for the fourth shot, the second booster, they “should get that as soon as they’re eligible.” People can find vaccination appointments though the CDC website at www.vaccines.gov.
The decline in COVID cases has meant that the Health Department can resume more of its other duties. Recently, public health staff have been out doing community outreach at the mall, discussing sexually transmitted diseases, lead poisoning and fire safety. “I think it’s good for the public to see us in in a light other than COVID,” Bond said.
Individuals can report positive COVID test results in Otsego County at https://tinyurl.com/3ypzxtv2. The link for Delaware County is https://tinyurl.com/mr2z2x3f. The Schoharie County form is at https://tinyurl.com/mry3s3tk. Chenango County is no longer registering home COVID test results.
