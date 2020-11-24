Otsego and Chenango counties each reported double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Nov. 24.
The Otsego County Department of Health reported 21 new cases and said there have now been 42 cases linked to The Copper Fox, an Oneonta bar.
The county also warned of potential COVID exposure for those who were at the Red Jug Pub on Friday, Nov. 20. Customers are encouraged to monitor for symptoms until Dec. 4.
The county has 115 active cases, according to a media release, with six people hospitalized. There have been 1,236 cases and eight deaths since the pandemic began.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there have now been 578 cases recorded in the county, up by 15 from the day before.
There are 58 active cases, with five people hospitalized and 399 people under active quarantine, the release said. There have been 495 recoveries and 10 deaths.
Delaware County reported nine new cases Tuesday. There are 49 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized and 222 under quarantine.
The county has recorded 324 cases and nine deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County Public Health also warned of a possible COVID exposure at a Hancock convenience store and gas station earlier this month. A Broome County resident employed by the Old Bat Factory at 593 W. Main St. tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee worked 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and 5 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Those who went to the Old Bat Factory on the dates listed should self-monitor for symptoms through Nov. 28. Patrons should contact their health care provider if they develop symptoms, the department said.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday pointed out several factors that are leading to increased infection numbers.
"Remember the experts said, 'Beware the fall.' It gets cold, people start to stay indoors, college students start to come home and there's less outdoor activity. That's the spike we're seeing go up now, and we are now going into the holiday season and 37 days of increased social interaction," Cuomo said in a media release.
"This is not a normal Thanksgiving. It was not a normal summer. It was not a normal Labor Day. It was not a normal school year," he said. "Even President Trump's CDC and President-Elect Biden's advisors agree we should all be celebrating only with our immediate household. I know it's hard, but we cannot go backwards — it would be disrespectful to the essential workers, nurses and doctors, many of whom gave their lives so we could stay home and stay safe."
