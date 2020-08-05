ALBANY — After her classes at the State University at Oneonta were abruptly switched to online instruction last March over coronavirus concerns, Angelique LaFreniere said she wasn't sure if she would resume her studies this fall.
But the resident of upstate Montgomery County said she has since switched her major from chemistry to history and has arranged for all of her classes to be remote come September.
While she said she will feel more secure being away from campus buildings teaming with people, LaFreniere said she will miss the social aspect of mingling with her fellow students as she begins the second semester of her freshman year.
"I was just starting to have fun, meeting new people, and then this pandemic happened and it totally disappointed me," she said. "It was really hard to do it online, especially with chemistry labs."
LaFreniere is one of more than 350,000 State University undergraduates now weeks away from starting a new semester of classes.
The risks posed by the COVID-19 virus are a major concern for the United University Professionals, the union that represents professors and other campus staffers at the SUNY campuses.
Fred Kowal, UUP's president and a professor at SUNY Cobleskill, said only three campuses in the system have so far mapped plans for mandating that students be tested before they return to physical classrooms — Stony Brook, Albany and Geneseo.
If administrators at the other campuses do not embrace similar plans, Kowal told CNHI, the union wants Gov. Andrew Cuomo to direct them to conduct testing of all students and staff as well.
"It's important that we have a baseline analysis of what is happening with the virus before the semester starts," Kowal said. In addition, he said, there should be regular surveillance testing throughout the semester to keep any outbreaks in check.
The union is also seeking an extension of a telecommuting agreement it and other labor groups struck with the Cuomo administration earlier this year as a way to reduce the density of people working at the campuses. The agreement expires Oct. 2.
"You got physical distancing for those who have to be there, and with that it allows for a safer environment — and we still get the work done," Kowal said.
He noted the students who will be arriving at the campuses soon come from all 50 states, increasing the importance that there be universal testing for the virus.
Having staff members approved for telecommuting would reduce the density of populations both on campus and in the surrounding community, which will lower the risk of the contagion spreading, he suggested.
Kowal estimated that roughly 60 to 75% of all classes will be offered online, with those requiring the physical presence of students in campus buildings tending to be ones that involve hands-on instruction, such as laboratory science classes.
Another goal for the union is to reduce the density in dormitories, with staff also assigned to work in those buildings.
"Unless things get done right, those residence halls, and I hate to refer to them in this way, become cruise ships on land," Kowal said.
SUNY's top administrators have required all 64 campuses to submit reopening plans, all of which have been reviewed, according to Robert Megna, the senior vice chancellor for the statewide university system.
“SUNY was given the responsibility for evaluating those plans by the Department of Health, and we have certified that all 64 of our campuses meet the guidelines,” Megna said at a legislative hearing last week.
As for students hailing from states on the Cuomo administration's quarantine list because of an elevated number of positive tests for the virus, they will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon entering New York.
At an online UUP rally conducted Wednesday, Rebecca Bryan, an associate professor at SUNY Cortland and a union membership development officer, said she was disappointed her campus has not included virus testing in its reopening plan.
"Cortland has a five-question daily screening tool, but no baseline testing, no surveillance testing, no testing at all, and yet it is approved by SUNY," Bryan said.
Among faculty members, Bryan said, "there is a real lack of trust" that administrators will share information if infections flare up as well as concern that leaving contact tracing to the county health department could overwhelm the resources of the local government if there is an outbreak on campus.
"If we truly value public higher education and the people who serve our SUNY institutions, decisions would be made regarding the human cost, not the budgetary cost from filling or not filling dorms," Bryan said.
