Virus delays Worcester teen's murder trial until June

The long-awaited trial for an Oneonta teenager accused of murdering his father in the course of a robbery at the man’s Worcester home and then setting a fire to destroy the evidence has been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Syracuse youth detention facility where Dylan Robinson, 17, has been held in the 18 months since his father’s killing is limiting the transport of its residents after a confirmed COVID-19 case was reported there last week, according to Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl.
Jury selection was scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 14, but has been postponed until at least June 15.
“It’s driving me crazy,” Muehl said of the continued delays.
Robinson was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and third-degree arson in connection with his father’s October 2019 death.
Prosecutors allege Robinson fired the shots that killed his father while he and his co-defendants sought $5,000 in cash and marijuana.
Two other Oneonta defendants, Nicolas Meridy, then 32, and Alexander Borggreen, then 16, were similarly charged and have since been sentenced on plea deals.
Meridy pleaded to murder at a hearing in August, just before his trial was set to begin, and was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison in October. Borggreen pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced last month to a 12-year indeterminate state prison sentence.
The sentencing for then-15-year-old Anais Soto, who is alleged to have stood armed watch at the scene, has been delayed until at least May as the coronavirus pandemic has necessitated additional space in youth detention facilities, according to Muehl.
Soto, who pleaded guilty to burglary and agreed to testify against her co-conspirators in exchange for the other charges being dropped, has been out of secure detention since December 2019. Under the terms of her bail agreement, Judge John F. Lambert ordered Soto to wear an ankle monitor.
Two other suspects, Alexis Lottermann of Walton and Tatiana Febo of Downsville, then 16 and 17, are accused of serving as getaway drivers and are being tried as juveniles in Family Court.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.