Delaware County has reported three more COVID-19 deaths.
Two of the deaths were part of Saturday's daily report from Delaware County Public health. The third was reported Monday. The county reported 10 new cases Saturday, 10 more on Sunday and 5 Monday.
According to Monday's report, there are 123 active cases in the county, with 15 people hospitalized and 230 under quarantine.
The county has recorded 998 cases and 21 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Otsego County reported 26 new cases Monday, after reporting 25 Saturday and 27 Sunday.
There are 205 active cases in the county, according to the Otsego County Department of Health web page, with 17 hospitalized.
The county has recorded 2,373 confirmed cases and 23 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County has not issued a report since Friday. The New York State COVID-19 Tracker website showed the county at 1,750 cases Monday, up 138 from Friday's report.
The state tracker showed Schoharie County at 889 cases Monday, up by 38 since Friday.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported Monday there were 8,868 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 1,523 patients in intensive care units and 997 intubated.
The state recorded 153 COVID-19 deaths Sunday, according to a media release.
"While we are encouraged as the numbers begin to come back down to pre-holiday surge levels, we still have a long way to go before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel," Cuomo said in the release. "Not only has the federal government opened up the floodgates of eligibility without increasing the supply of vaccine, now we are seeing new strains of the virus from the UK, South Africa and Brazil that could spark a second wave — yet the federal government continues to do nothing.
"If these strains hit, we will see our numbers go right back up," he said. "New York has used our experience from the spring to prepare our hospitals and our residents as we continue to fight this invisible enemy and it's time for the federal government to follow suit — increase the vaccine supply, test international travelers and actually work with states to win this war."
