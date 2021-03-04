COVID-19 has shut down a major building project in Delaware County.
A Thursday morning media release from Tina Mole, chair of the county's Board of Supervisors, said, "Effective immediately the construction of the new Delaware County Behavioral Medicine building in Walton is being shut down as a precautionary measure. Two contractors working on the building have tested positive for COVID-19 and several coworkers are now quarantined. This shut down is in effect through March 15, 2021."
The release went on to say, "This short shut down is being done in accordance with procedures to make sure there is no further spread of the COVID virus at the site or through the community. This brief delay is not expected to impact the timeline for completion in any significant way."
Delaware County Public Health reported 19 new cases Thursday. There were 96 active cases, according to a media release, with 10 people hospitalized and 416 under mandatory isolation.
The county has recorded 1,565 cases and 42 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Numbers are on the rise in Otsego County, where 39 new cases were reported Thursday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 148 active cases in the county, with 10 people hospitalized.
The daily positivity rate was 1.1% and the seven-day average was 1.4%.
The county has recorded 3,248 cases and 52 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
The Otsego County increase appears to be largely fueled by Oneonta's two colleges.
Hartwick College reported 18 new cases Thursday, and said on its website it has 74 active cases and has had 124 total cases since Jan. 4.
SUNY Oneonta reported 37 cases off campus and two on campus.
Chenango County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 62 active cases in the county, with six people hospitalized and 245 under active quarantine.
There have been 2,452 confirmed cases and 63 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported six new cases Thursday. It has now had 1,229 cases and 13 COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported the statewide positivity rate was 2.81%, the lowest since Nov. 21.
There were 5,177 people hospitalized, the lowest number since Dec. 9 and a 44% decline from the mid-January peak.
There were 1,043 patients in intensive care units, the lowest number since Dec. 13; and 712 people intubated, the lowest number since Dec. 29. There were 60 COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday.
"New Yorkers have embodied the definition of New York Tough through this past year and we need to maintain our vigilance to win this war on COVID," Cuomo said in a media release. "As we continue this battle, we cannot get complacent. There are precautions and guidelines in place that we know work — wearing masks, socially distancing, hand washing, and, when eligible, getting vaccinated. As we continue to vaccinate New Yorkers, we must continue these practices until we reach critical mass. The light at the end of the tunnel is in sight, and every day we are closer to reaching the end of this journey together."
