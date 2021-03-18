Gov. Andrew Cuomo today announced further relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions Thursday.
Beginning March 29, he said, statewide travel for sports and recreational activities will be permitted. Currently, travel for sports and recreation is limited to contiguous counties and regions in accordance with New York State Department of Health guidance.
Cuomo also announced that New York's Major League Baseball teams will begin their seasons with fans in the stands. Current guidelines allow stadiums to host fans at 20% of capacity.
The Otsego County Department of Health did not update its COVID-19 website Thursday.
Hartwick College reported two new cases Thursday. According to its website, there were nine active cases on campus. The 14-day rolling average was 41 active cases and there have been 156 cases on campus since Jan. 4.
SUNY Oneonta had 15 positive cases in students isolating off campus and three cases in students isolating on campus, according to the state's SUNY COVID-19 Tracker website.
Delaware County reported 19 new cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public health, there were 11 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 354 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,769 cases and 44 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 83 active cases in the county, with seven people hospitalized and 252 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,598 cases and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 11 new cases Thursday. the county has had 1,323 cases and 13 deaths since the pandemic began.
Statewide, Cuomo said there were 4,536 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 934 in intensive care units and 590 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 2.87%. There were 57 COVID-19 deaths in the state Wednesday.
"Every day more and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated, bringing us that much closer to the light at the end of the tunnel," Cuomo said in a media release. "As we ramp up vaccine distribution and more New Yorkers become eligible, we are able to start getting our economy back on track and adjust to life in a post-pandemic world. We are headed in the right direction, but it is still crucial that we continue to practice the guidelines that stop the spread of COVID: wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands. This war can and will be won, but we must collectively work together to see that day."
