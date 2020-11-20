Virus surge poses threat to local small businesses

For many local businesses, this year’s holiday shopping season will not be business as usual.
“It’s so important now to showcase the value of shopping local this holiday season,” Otsego County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barbara Ann Heegan said. “Our local businesses need us now more than ever.”
Deloitte’s annual holiday retail survey found that 38% of respondents said they plan to spend less money this holiday season, with nearly 1 in 3 Americans reporting their financial situation is worse this year than last year.
“Right now, business owners are concerned,” Delaware County Chamber of Commerce Ray Pucci said. “We’re looking at some significant local increases in COVID-positive cases — are we going to have a return to April or May when just about the entire retail sector shut down?”
Heegan said a representative from the Small Business Development Center will be distributing Small Business Saturday promotional items and goodie bags to local business owners next week.
The Delaware chamber is scheduled to relaunch its “Take the Pledge” campaign next week, asking local residents to pledge to “shop local, eat local, enjoy local,” Pucci said. “That’s really the best way to support the small businesses that are so integral to our community.”
“There’s an easy way to support your local businesses without spending a dime,” he continued. “Put on a mask.”
Complying with the New York state mandate is a show of courtesy and respect to business owners, Pucci explained. Wearing a mask may also help put other customers at ease when shopping in a store and encourage others to patronize the business as well.
“I’m not going to debate with anyone about whether or not they’re effective,” Pucci said. “If there’s anything you can do to reduce positive COVID incidences in our county, do it. We all need to take some action to restore consumer confidence.”
“Our business owners have been very vigilant from Day One,” Heegan said; providing extra hand sanitizer, installing plexiglass dividers and enforcing social distancing. “I’m very confident they will continue to keep their staff safe as well as their patrons.”
“Our business owners are innovative, they’re resourceful and they’re brilliant,” Pucci said. “They’ve all figured out how to make this work,” engineering contactless pickup and checkout options and accepting more credit sales.
Will Outsen, owner of Main Street Cards & Gifts in Delhi, said business is just starting to pick up again since he reopened in June.
“We’re noticing some new people coming in and beginning to browse,” he said.
Under the New York On Pause directive, Outsen said he closed his doors in early March.
“We’re usually pretty busy year-round,” he said; catering to second homeowners, seasonal visitors and full-time residents alike.
Underground Attic owner Elizabeth Raphaelson said the downtown Oneonta boutique “had a really good summer” after reopening in June, but business started to drop off in the fall with a COVID outbreak on the SUNY Oneonta campus.
Raphaelson said she doesn’t know what to expect this holiday shopping season.
“I’m hoping we’ll have the same amount of people come in, just spread out more,” she said.
Raphaelson said she has tried to accommodate hesitant shoppers by offering online sales and promotions and extending store hours to kick off the holiday shopping season, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
