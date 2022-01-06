Virus test site opens on SUCO campus

A new COVID-19 testing site will open at the State University College at Oneonta on Friday, Jan. 7.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the Oneonta site is one of 10 new testing sites on SUNY campuses statewide. The site is a collaboration between the state, city of Oneonta, the Otsego County Department of Health and Syracuse-based Quadrant Biosciences, a media release said.
The Oneonta site will provide testing specifically for those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The Clarifi COVID-19 saliva test is the most sensitive saliva test on the market and can detect all known variants of the virus, including omicron, a media release said.
Testing will take place in the training room of the college’s new Emergency Services Building at the lower end of campus, and is open to anyone in the community who is experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, a media release said. People will enter the side door and exit the front door. Appointments are required and must be scheduled in advance.
Testing is provided at no cost. The site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.
The tests are self-administered and will be sent to a Syracuse lab for results. Jillian Hyland, a lab services support technician at Quadrant Biosciences, said tests will be driven to the testing lab in Syracuse and people can expect to get their results within 24 to 48 hours from the time they took the test. Results will be given to the person and the county where that person lives, SUNY Oneonta Chief of Staff Danielle McMullen said.
McMullen and Oneonta City Administrator Greg Mattice said the college and the city have worked with Quadrant Biosciences for more than a year. The lab does all of the SUNY Oneonta student, faculty and staff COVID-19 testing and tests the water at the city's wastewater treatment plant for traces of COVID-19.
The saliva testing and the pool testing the lab does for the college can show which variant a person has, McMullen said. The wastewater testing only shows how prevalent COVID-19 is in the population, Mattice said.
During a press conference announcing the new site, Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek and SUNY Oneonta President Alberto Cardelle went through the sign-in process and completed a test.
Each person must register online at bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta and set up a profile so they can get their test results emailed or texted to their cellphone. Hyland said it takes about five minutes to set up the profile, which Drnek demonstrated. Once a profile is created, a person can register for a time to take the test. Cardelle had already created a profile and was able to sign in and take the test while Drnek was finishing his profile.
To get accurate results, people should not eat, drink, smoke or vape 30 minutes prior and should not brush their teeth 60 minutes prior to collecting their saliva samples.
Hyland said the site will be able to test 100 people per day. Hyland and Laura Miller, another employee at Quadrant Biosciences, were at SUNY Oneonta on Thursday to train new employees Samantha Lyons, Emily Lyons, June Yerdon, Alyssa Torres and Shawn Beckerink. Each new employee was also tested prior to starting.
The Oneonta site is scheduled to operate through the end of February, McMullen said.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
