The Four County Library System announced it has created a Road Trip where visitors can visit the libraries in the area to receive prizes.
People can pick up a brochure at any library in Broome, Chenango, Delaware or Otsego County that is part of the Four County Library System, according to Sarah Reid, outreach and youth services coordinator at Four County Library System. The brochure will be stamped at each library visited. There are prizes after a person visits 10, 20, 30 and all 42 libraries in the four county area, she said.
According to the system’s website, when visitors have visited 10 different libraries, they will receive a “I heart Libraries” magnet. The 20 libraries prize is a key chain, the 30 libraries prize is a reading journal and the 42 libraries prize is a canvas tote bag.
“The idea is to get people to visit a library they may not normally visit,” Reid said. “This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is ‘All Together Now,’ and we wanted to share system-wide togetherness.”
Reid said a planning committee of 4CLS staff and local librarians came together to plan the Road Trip. “We had to make it so it was easy to implement,” because the summer is the busiest time of year at libraries. “It’s very refreshing to see how excited they were to see new faces in their libraries.”
The Road Trip launched July 1, and there are some people who have already visited 10 libraries, she said. “It’s really exciting to see people diving in and visiting libraries,” she said.
Prior to visiting local libraries it is recommended to check out the https://4cls.libguides.com/roadtrip website, Reid said. The links list the libraries’ hours, special programs, interesting facts and information about local restaurants and local attractions, such as museums, rail trails and zoo.
“We want people to explore the community after they visit the library,” she said.
Each library is unique, she said. “Some libraries are historic buildings,” she said. “Some were homes that were donated to become libraries. Some were built 100 years ago, some in the ‘70s and ‘80s. There’s a wide rage to see and explore.”
There are 43 library buildings, however, the Sidney Memorial Public Library has a branch in Masonville, so a person could visit either branch to earn a stamp. There is also a bonus stamp for people who visit the Bookmobile, Reid said.
According to the link to the Harris Memorial Library in Otego, “Our house is haunted by Dasa Harris who donated the home to become the library.” The Cannon Free Library in Delhi is an American Library Association “Literary Landmark” as it was featured in Jean Craighead George’s “My Side of the Mountain.” Visitors to the Springfield Library can create an origami butterfly to add to the art display. Visitors to the Bainbridge Free Library will be visiting the oldest public library in Chenango County. The Gilbertsville Free Library sits in a building built in 1818 and which housed a school, gravestone-making shop and blacksmith before it became a library in 1887.
The Road Trip will end Sept. 2.
