Volunteers build, install series of homes for local owls

A recent Catskills housing boom is for the birds.
Members of the Arkville-based nonprofit Catskill Forest Association are working to increase the available habitats for the region’s winged residents, namely barred owls and greeted horned owls.
“Owls are natural rodent control,” said John MacNaught, CFA forest program manager. “They also get people to pay attention to the forest.”
Through its forest bird program, the organization has constructed dozens of particle board owl boxes, about 12 by 18 inches, to be installed on the wooded properties of CFA members throughout Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan, Greene and Ulster counties.
CFA director Ryan Trapani and forest program technician Zane Lawyer installed an owl box and a small-bird feeder on the Margaretville property of Steve Strauss on Wednesday, April 8.
“We knew we have a heavily wooded area, and we wanted to be good stewards of the forest,” said Strauss, who works in health care sales and relocated from Brooklyn with his fiance, Kate Dresser, in the fall.
Strauss said a visit from CFA staff helped sell them on the idea of installing an owl box, both for their own enjoyment and to keep away rodents.
“We got into birdwatching about a year and a half ago, and owls are our favorite birds,” Strauss said. “We’ve heard at least one barred owl out in our woods and we’re hoping he’ll stick around and maybe bring some friends.”
Lawyer said he was taught that a barred owl call mimics the rhythm of someone asking, “Who… who cooks for you?”
“There’s a lot of competition for cavities in old trees like this,” he said of the 300-year-old hemlock tree, now home to the area’s newest owl box.
Hemlock trees are slow-growing, long-living and particularly common in northern hardwood forests, alongside beech trees, yellow birches and sugar maples, Lawyer said.
The trees easily heal from the installation of the box, usually with just simple screws.
The boxes come with a roof fitted on top and air holes drilled in the bottom, which is then lined with leaf litter and needles from the ground below.
“Barred owls don’t really build nests the way other birds do,” Lawyer explained. An owl might nest in a box and abandon it again within a year, leaving little trace except for claw marks around the entrance.
Visit catskillforest.org for more information about the Catskill Forest Association or to request an owl box or bird feeder.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.