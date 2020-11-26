Volunteers deliver holiday meal to avoid gathering in pandemic

More than 800 Thanksgiving meals were prepared and delivered throughout Otsego County by dozens of volunteers Thursday, Nov. 26.
With a sit-down meal unfeasible under state restrictions on mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, Oneonta resident John Korb said meal organizers coordinated months in advance to ensure that meals would still be provided.
“We started from scratch,” Korb said. “Everything was new this year.”
Volunteers prepared a feast of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, diced peaches and apple pie — “as close as we could come to a traditional Thanksgiving,” Korb said.
More meals were requested than in typical years, Korb said, surmising that some participants were unable to afford their own holiday meals while others may not have been able to visit their families under state COVID restrictions.
“We opened it up,” he said. “We didn’t ask questions. If they asked for meals, we got it to them.”
About 600 of the meals were delivered within a 15-mile radius of the city by a fleet of volunteers, Korb said.
“We were amazed by the generosity of the organizations, the businesses and the churches that helped out,” Korb said, naming Hannaford and BJ’s in particular. “We had so many people willing to give of their time that just wanted to bring a sense of normalcy to everything.”
Dozens of volunteers worked at sites throughout the area to prepare a mass amount of food while social distancing, Korb said. Food was prepared in advance, stored in coolers at the Oneonta Elks Lodge and warmed at the First United Methodist Church and the Lord’s Table before being packed and distributed from the gym at St. Mary’s Parish Center.
“It all went fantastically smooth, beyond our expectations,” Korb said.
“To me, this is what’s so great about our community,” Korb said. “People are willing to go out of their way to help others. It doesn’t matter your political persuasion, your faith, anything — people were willing to put all of that aside and just give.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.