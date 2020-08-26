Restoration is complete on the first 50 headstones in the historic Meredith Square Cemetery.
Located behind the Meredith Baptist Church but not affiliated with it, the cemetery was formally established in 1816, according to Frank Waterman, president of the Meredith Historical Society.
Historical society board members tasked Dale and Tina Utter, the “Cemetery Lovers” of Mount Upton, with restoring and repairing the stones.
The Utters, who have repaired, reset and cleaned hundreds of headstones throughout central New York since 2013, said they were intrigued by the cemetery on their first visit, before they were asked to restore it in July.
“That’s what we like to do — go around our area and visit cemeteries,” Dale said.
The Utters are founding members of the Central New York Cemetery Network, a committee administered by the New York State Archaeological Association. In 2019, they were awarded the Fred and Roselee Oakley Certificate of Merit by the Association for Gravestone Studies for their work on the Abandoned Cemetery Project.
Some of the Meredith stones were almost completely buried, Waterman said, while others were toppled by frost heaves, overgrown with lichen and worn by the elements.
“They lean so far that they often just break off,” he said.
Righting the stones requires digging in front of them to lean them back up and burying the bottom third and surrounding it with crushed gravel, which was donated by the town of Meredith, according to Dale.
“If you don’t bury it a third, it won’t work. It’s just going to be loose and wobbly,” he said.
“Some stones are more complicated than others,” Tina said, noting that the cemetery’s largest stone measured about 62 inches.
The couple said they intend to undertake the more complicated and intricate repairs next year and expect to finish the restoration the following year.
“The Meredith Cemetery gets lots of sun, so the stones didn’t look too bad,” Dale said.
About half of the cemetery’s occupants were buried there before 1855, Waterman said. “It’s sort of a who’s who in Meredith.”
The town was founded in 1800 and settled two years before, mostly by former residents of Connecticut and Massachusetts, according to Waterman.
The cemetery’s earliest burials date back to 1812, when the property belonged to Isaac and Deborah Burr, who donated it “to the good people of Meredith interested in having a meet (suitable) and proper burying ground,” according to Waterman.
The cemetery has been maintained by an association since 1913 and mowed by volunteers throughout the years, Waterman said. The cemetery underwent restoration work by local volunteers in 1999 and was the site of an Eagle Scout project in 2003 by Matt Oliver of Delhi Boy Scout Troop 33.
The historical society secured a historical marker earlier this year denoting the cemetery as the final resting place of Revolutionary and Civil War veterans, Waterman said, noting that veterans of the French and Indian War, the War of 1812 and both World Wars are also interred there.
The Oneonta chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution mapped and inventoried the cemetery in 1936, Waterman said. The list was upgraded more recently by local resident Bernice Graham Telian and now lists 273 names, Waterman said, but many more may be buried there.
Three of the primitive stones were carved by Jonas W. Stewart, better known as the “Coffin Man” of Coventryville, whom Tina described as a “prolific, itinerant carver.”
Many of his stones, which can be found between Andes and Ithaca and down to northern Pennsylvania, are marked with willow branches and an urn at the top, which Tina said represents the life cycle, from growth to death. Coffin Man’s signature was two small coffins inscribed at the base of the stone.
The restoration is funded in part by the Bert Santora Charitable Trust of Oneonta, which is named after a career military officer who grew up Meredith and passed away in 2002, according to Waterman.
Santora left investments in his will to benefit several local organizations, including the Meredith Historical Society.
“It’s very satisfying for us to see the stones standing again,” Dale said. “It’s such a part of our history.”
