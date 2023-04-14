Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that registration is open for the 12th annual I Love My Park Day, which will be held on Saturday, May 6, at state parks, historic sites and public lands across New York.
The event, a partnership between Parks & Trails New York, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the Department of Environmental Conservation, “is the largest statewide volunteer event to enhance parks, historic sites and public lands and raise awareness and visibility to the state outdoor recreation assets and their needs,” according to a media release from Hochul’s office.
“I Love My Park Day is a great opportunity for New Yorkers to give back to our incredible parks and public lands,” Hochul said in the release. “I encourage New Yorkers to sign up and volunteer at a participating park, historic site or trail in their area to ensure future generations can continue to enjoy these amazing natural resources.”
Volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in cleanup events at more than 120 state parks, historic sites and public lands, including sites operated by the Department of Environmental Conservation and municipal parks. Registration for I Love My Park Day can be completed at www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day.
Volunteers will clean up debris, plant trees and gardens, restore trails and wildlife habitats, remove invasive species and work on various site improvement projects, the release said.
To encourage year-round stewardship, PTNY, State Parks and DEC will launch additional volunteer opportunities throughout the summer and fall as part of the Love Our NY Lands campaign. The campaign goal is to help protect our natural resources by providing visitors with the knowledge necessary to reduce their impact, engage users to practice sustainable and safe recreation, and help all visitors feel welcome while visiting state lands.
