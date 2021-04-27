New York’s largest single-day volunteer event will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.
Thousands of volunteers will take to the trails Saturday, May 1, in honor of “I Love My Park” Day, an annual cleanup day hosted by Parks and Trails New York and the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation.
Visit ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day to register for an event.
CHENANGO COUNTY
Bowman Lake State Park, Oxford
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Projects: clean up around lake and trail, rake and tend flower beds
Bring: gloves, garden tools, rake, shovel
Contact: 607-334-2718 or stephen.gibbon@parks.ny.gov
Rogers Environmental Center, Sherburne
9 to 11 a.m., 1 to 3 p.m.
Projects: general trail maintenance, mulching, picking up sticks, possibly some painting, sweeping outdoor classroom and pavilion, possibly pulling weeds from within the trout ponds
Bring: gloves, garden tools, shovels
Contact: 607-674-4733 or execdir@friendsofrogers.org
DELAWARE COUNTY
John Burroughs Memorial Field, Roxbury
9 a.m. to noon
Projects: spring cleanup, native plantings
Bring: garden gloves, trowels
Contact: 518-827-8685 or Jessica.Andreone@parks.ny.gov
OTSEGO COUNTY
Glimmerglass State Park, Springfield
10 a.m to 2 p.m.
Projects: debris cleanup, flowers, mulching
Bring: garden gloves, leaf rakes, flat shovels, loppers
Contact: 607-547-8662 or shawn.wood@parks.ny.gov
Gilbert Lake State Park, Laurens
9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.
Projects: cleanup, trail work, gardening and painting at the beach and in Deer Run and Hill Top camping areas
Bring: garden gloves, trowels
607-432-2114 or GilbertLakeSP@parks.ny.gov
SCHOHARIE COUNTY
Mine Kill State Park, North Blenheim
9 a.m. to noon
Projects: spring clean on trails and base of the falls, spreading mulch and removing dead plants from pollinator garden, planting native plants, invasive species removal
Bring: garden gloves, trowels
Contact: 518-827-8685 or Jessica.Andreone@parks.ny.gov
Max V. Shaul State Park, Fultonham
9 a.m. to noon
Projects: spring cleanup around the pavilion, clearing brush and invasive plants by fishing access, spreading mulch around playground, planting flowers
Bring: garden gloves, trowels
Contact: 518-827-8685 or Jessica.Andreone@parks.ny.gov
