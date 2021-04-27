New York’s largest single-day volunteer event will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.

Thousands of volunteers will take to the trails Saturday, May 1, in honor of “I Love My Park” Day, an annual cleanup day hosted by Parks and Trails New York and the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Visit ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day to register for an event.

CHENANGO COUNTY

Bowman Lake State Park, Oxford

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Projects: clean up around lake and trail, rake and tend flower beds

Bring: gloves, garden tools, rake, shovel

Contact: 607-334-2718 or stephen.gibbon@parks.ny.gov

Rogers Environmental Center, Sherburne

9 to 11 a.m., 1 to 3 p.m.

Projects: general trail maintenance, mulching, picking up sticks, possibly some painting, sweeping outdoor classroom and pavilion, possibly pulling weeds from within the trout ponds

Bring: gloves, garden tools, shovels

Contact: 607-674-4733 or execdir@friendsofrogers.org

DELAWARE COUNTY

John Burroughs Memorial Field, Roxbury

9 a.m. to noon

Projects: spring cleanup, native plantings

Bring: garden gloves, trowels

Contact: 518-827-8685 or Jessica.Andreone@parks.ny.gov

OTSEGO COUNTY

Glimmerglass State Park, Springfield

10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Projects: debris cleanup, flowers, mulching

Bring: garden gloves, leaf rakes, flat shovels, loppers

Contact: 607-547-8662 or shawn.wood@parks.ny.gov

Gilbert Lake State Park, Laurens

9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4 p.m.

Projects: cleanup, trail work, gardening and painting at the beach and in Deer Run and Hill Top camping areas

Bring: garden gloves, trowels

607-432-2114 or GilbertLakeSP@parks.ny.gov

SCHOHARIE COUNTY

Mine Kill State Park, North Blenheim

9 a.m. to noon

Projects: spring clean on trails and base of the falls, spreading mulch and removing dead plants from pollinator garden, planting native plants, invasive species removal

Bring: garden gloves, trowels

Contact: 518-827-8685 or Jessica.Andreone@parks.ny.gov

Max V. Shaul State Park, Fultonham

9 a.m. to noon

Projects: spring cleanup around the pavilion, clearing brush and invasive plants by fishing access, spreading mulch around playground, planting flowers

Bring: garden gloves, trowels

Contact: 518-827-8685 or Jessica.Andreone@parks.ny.gov

