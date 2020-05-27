The statewide deadline to register to vote for the June 23 state, local and federal primaries, including the Democratic presidential primary, the state Board of Elections said Wednesday.
Local races include Republican primaries in two congressional districts.
In the 19th District, Ola Hawatmeh faces Kyle DeWater for the nomination to run against incumbent Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck.
In the 22nd District, former Rep. Claudia Tenney and George Phillips are seeking the Republican nomination to face incumbent Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, who defeated Tenney in 2018.
There are also primary elections for seats in the state legislature.
In the 121st Assembly District, Democrats Dan Buttermann and Corey Mosher are seeking their party's nomination to run against incumbent Republican John Salka.
In the 122nd Assembly District, there are four Republicans seeking the party nomination to succeed retiring Republican Clifford Crouch. Joe Angelino, Victor Furman, Nicholas Libous and James Powers will appear on the ballot. The winner will face Democrat Richard Shaw.
Mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked by midnight Friday
New Yorkers wanting to register in-person may do so at their county boards of elections but must do so no later than this Friday, the board said in an announcement.
The state agency recommends voters mail in their registrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local Boards of Elections are available to respond to questions from those seeking more information about in-person registration, according to the state agency.
The deadline for any registered voter wishing to change enrollment for the purpose of voting in a specific party's primary election in 2020 has already passed. Such a request was to have been submitted not later than February 14.
The voter registration form can be downloaded from elections.ny.gov
As an alternative, voters with an established account at the state Department of Motor Vehicles may register online at: dmv.ny.gov/more-info/electronic-voter-registration-application
Voters can also register or find forms at most state and federal government offices, including local post offices.
Persons who are unsure whether they are registered, wish to verify their current address, or find out where to vote, may look-up this information at the state Board of Elections website: www.elections.ny.gov
For more information on registering to vote in New York State, call your county Board of Elections or 518-474-1953 or visit the State BOE website: www.elections.ny.gov . You may also email: INFO@elections.ny.gov
