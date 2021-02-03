ONEONTA - Virginia May Barton, 90, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021, at Fox Hospital. She was born on Dec. 2, 1930, in Laurens, to Merritt Barton and Verta Brown Barton. Ginny went to school in Laurens, graduating in 1948 with honors. She was hired as an intern at IBM in Binghamton after graduat…