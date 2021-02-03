Voters in the Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District approved the $14.1 million first phase of a capital project that will update infrastructure, improve safety and modernize classrooms by a margin of 469 votes to 251, according to unofficial results available Wednesday, Feb. 3.
“We are sincerely grateful to voters for their trust and support, especially in the midst of such a challenging economic climate,” said district Superintendent Carl J. Mummenthey. “Voters’ approval of this project allows us to not only address the physical needs of our facilities, but also opens more opportunities for our students to engage in science and technology learning. We’re looking forward to moving forward with the design and construction of this important work -- and, of course, watching our students thrive in their new learning spaces.”
Phase One of “Learn Forward: A Multiphase Campus Modernization Plan” is not expected to raise the local tax levy because about 82% of the costs will be covered by the state and the district is on track to retire some of its debts in the coming years, according to Mummenthey.
Construction is slated to begin summer 2022 and will include updates of campus infrastructure such as heating systems and roof elements that have exceeded their useful life expectancies; redesign of parent pick-up and drop-off circles for better safety and traffic flow; improvements to main offices for enhanced security at schools’ main entrances, and the creation of “maker spaces” for hands-on technology and engineering instruction as well as renovations to the agricultural wing at C-R High School.
Voters will consider the second and third phases of the project in 2022 and 2024, respectively.
Visit crscsd.org for more information.
