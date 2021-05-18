Voters approve local school budgets

A supermajority of taxpayers in both Schenevus and Worcester school districts approved the proposed budgets Tuesday, May 18.
Budgets in both districts required 60% approval plus one vote in order to pass because the proposed tax levies exceeded each district’s 2% cap.
Worcester’s $11,700,578 budget for the 2021-2022 school year, up 0.7% from the current year, included a $3,550,400 property tax levy, a 1.97% increase over the current levy. The budget passed by a margin of 126 to 54, equating to 70% of the vote.
A proposition to purchase a school bus, which only required approval by a simple majority of voters, passed 123 to 55. Worcester Board of Education President Bill Fisher, who ran unopposed, was reelected with 145 votes.
“WCSD would like to thank all the voters for their continued support!” district Superintendent Tim Gonzales said.
The $9,582,185 budget proposed by Schenevus — a 1.26% increase over the current budget — included a 6.5% property tax levy increase, amounting to $3,754,007. The budget passed 208 to 130. With 339 total voters, the budget required 204 affirmative votes in order to pass.
A separate proposition to purchase a school bus, which also only required a simple majority of votes, passed 214 to 122.
“Thank you to the Schenevus community for coming out and showing your support for both the budget and the purchase of a new bus,” district Superintendent Theresa Carlin said. “We appreciate all that you do for the students of this district.”
School board newcomer Cory Spooner defeated fellow challenger Jamie Osborne by a measure of 185 votes to 135 in the contest to replace outgoing board President Stacie Haynes, who declined to run for reelection.
Laurens Central School District taxpayers approved a $3.5 million capital project by a measure of 137 votes to 26.
The project is designed to enhance building security and safety for students, upgrade areas of the building 30 years older or more and create space for the addition of a Pre-K program, according to district Superintendent Bill Dorritie.
Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2022 and be completed by the 2022-2023 school year.
With 86% of project costs covered by state building aid and $400,000 from a capital reserve fund that the district has been paying into for more than a decade, the project is expected to have no local impact on taxpayers.
Propositions to purchase a bus and extend the bus reserve fund were also approved.
“I want to thank our voters for participating and for approving all five propositions, including the capital improvements project,” Dorrittie said. “We take a lot of pride in our facilities and feel that this project will help maintain a first-class learning environment for our students and staff.”
Unatego Central School District taxpayers approved a proposed $27.6 million capital project by a measure of 264 to 85.
State building aid will cover 87.5% of the costs, and the remaining cost of the project will be funded by a $1.3 million capital reserve account and $600,000 in EXCEL funds leftover from a previous project, according to district Superintendent Dave Richards. The project will have zero impact on the local tax levy.
“We’re thankful for the support of the voters and excited to start this student-centered project as soon as possible!” Richards said.
The bulk of the work will be done on the secondary school campus and will include asbestos abatement; heating, cooling and ventilation upgrades, and new lighting, furniture, equipment and refinished floors in the classrooms and auditorium, which were built in 1967.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
