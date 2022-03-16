The Walton Central School District announced voters passed its capital project, 182-30, Tuesday, March 15.
The project covers urgently needed repairs to Townsend Elementary floors, a media release said. The 1938 second floor is in need of repair for the subfloor. Deterioration of the floor was found during the engineering phase of the current capital project.
All work will be done in the 1938 wing, which houses eight classrooms and two bathrooms. All of the floors, subfloors, walls and plumbing will be replaced and asbestos will be removed. The gypsum will be replaced with concrete, school officials previously said.
The estimated cost of this capital project is $4,177,020. The district will use $1 million of the capital reserve fund, which, in conjunction with New York state building aid, will mean no additional tax impact on taxpayers.
The design phase and state Education Department review process will run through early December, followed by the bid process. The first phase of construction would begin in June 2023, with the second phase starting in June 2024. Full completion of the project would be by February 2025, the release said.
