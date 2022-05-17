Voters fill local school boards, approve budget plans

Residents of local school districts headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their votes in school board elections and to vote for school budgets and propositions.
Turnout was high Tuesday in most of the districts that reported results by press time.
Residents of the Schenevus Central School District approved the budget by just three votes. Because the proposed tax levy increase of 4% or $670,527 exceeded the district’s tax levy limit (or “tax cap,”) a 60% supermajority was needed to approve the budget, a media release said. The proposal was approved 193-122, or 61% of voters.
“We appreciate the continued support of this community,” Schenevus Superintendent Theresa Carlin said in a media release. “This budget will help ensure that Schenevus Central School can continue providing students with the current level of programs and services they rely upon.”
Unadilla Valley residents also had to approve the district’s budget by a supermajority, and did so overwhelmingly 170-22.
Worcester Central School Superintendent Timothy Gonzales thanked residents in the district for overwhelmingly approving the budget 103-37. “On behalf of the District, I want to express our most sincere gratitude to our voters for their tradition of supporting our students, faculty and staff,” he said in an email.
The following school districts held elections Tuesday and submitted results before press time:
CHENANGO COUNTY
Afton Central School District
Budget (+7.85%): $17,869,284: Yes, 222; No, 136.
Proposition: bus purchases 60 passenger, 24 passenger with wheelchair lift and SUV: Yes, 205; No, 153.
School board (1): five-year position. James Parkinson Jr.: 192; Maryann Palmetier: 164
Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District
Budget (+3.4%) $21,441,361: Yes, 222; No, 76
Proposition purchase two buses: Yes, 227; No, 67
School board (2 3-year terms, 1 remainder of term begins May 18): Shelly Bartow: 192; Thomas Akshar: 185; John Gliha: 180; and Danielle Umbra: 165
Greene Central School District
Budget (+5.84%) $30,346,400: Yes, 342; No, 182
Proposition: establish a capital reserve fund: Yes, 366; No, 151.
School board (3): John Fish: 259; Seth Barrows: 243; Ken Pickard: 234; William (Mitch) Brower: 191; Jeremy Snavely: 189; Emily Riggs: 171; S. Curtis: 105; Christopher Austin: 102.
Norwich City School District
Budget (+7.65%) $45,995,227: Yes, 405; No, 168.
Proposition: establish a capital reserve fund: Yes, 443; No, 124
School board (2): Debra Phelps: 383; Kirnan Hamilton: 342; and Jennifer Westervelt: 308.
Otselic Valley Central School District
Budget (-1.32%): $11,755,472: Yes, 84; No, 12
School board (1): Charlene Smith
Oxford Academy and Central School
Budget (+7.307%) $20,898,159: Yes, 117; No, 20
Propositions: capital reserve fund: Yes, 118; No, 19; Oxford Memorial Library budget: Yes, 117; No, 20.
School board (1): Matt Leach: 132
Library trustees: Julia Bogardus, 131; Christine Gregoire, 24
Sherburne-Earlville Central School District
Budget: (+.13%) $36,628,959
School board (1): Myria Allen and Gary Miller
Unadilla Valley Central School District
Budget (+.3%) $23.5 million: Yes, 170; No, 22
Propositions: lease three buses: Yes, 176; No, 15, establish capital reserve fund: Yes, 168; No, 22; and South New Berlin Library budget: Yes, 73; No 11.
School board (2): Linda Tuller: 174; Tammie Emrich: 163
DELAWARE COUNTY
Andes Central School
Budget (+1.45%) $4,559,034: Yes, 59; No, 19
Proposition bus purchase for $60,616: Yes, 65; No, 13
School board (1): Jason Mondore: 68
Charlotte Valley Central School
Budget (+5.10%) $11,407,266: Yes, 92; No, 16
Proposition lease a bus: Yes, 90; No 18; Increase Capital Reserve Fund to $3 million: Yes, 90; No, 18.
School board (2): Robert Dianich, 81; Matt Moyse, 66; and Christine Pierce, 51.
Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi
Budget: (+2.4%) $21,568,423: Yes, 614; No, 139.
School board (3): Lucy Kelly: 498; Seth Haight: 488; Sean Leddy: 369; Sean Secord: 309; Nathaniel McCarthy: 255; Lauren O’Leary: 252 and William Outsen: 1 write-in.
Deposit Central School
Budget (+.14%) $17,788,865: Yes, 188; No, 48
Proposition: two buses: Yes, 183; No, 53
School board (1): Dean Price: 160.
Downsville Central School - No results were received as of press time.
Budget: (+3.75%) $11,530,721
Proposition: establish a capital reserve fund
School board (1): Brian LaTourette
Franklin Central School
Budget (+1.73%) $8,067,691: Yes, 176; No, 52
Proposition: bus purchase: Yes, 180; No, 48; and establish a capital reserve fund: Yes, 187; No, 41
School board: (1): Shannon Hyzer: 95; Brad Taggart: 74; Amanda Groff: 61.
Hancock Central School
Budget (+4.89%) $12,300,741: Yes, 116; No, 50
Propositions: library budget: Yes, 136, No, 32; bus purchase: Yes, 116; No, 51; establish a capital reserve fund for construction projects: Yes, 119; No, 48; establish a capital reserve fund for bus purchases: Yes, 107; No, 45
School board (2 three-year terms): Gene Homer: 134, Todd Jacobs: 131; (1 two-year term): Nicolas Hazen Sr., Cliff Johnston: 100
Library board (2): Gerald DaBrescia: 132, William Gross: 136.
Margaretville Central School — no results were received as of press time.
Budget: (+0%) $11,858,953
School board (2): Kent Brown and Andrea Cahill
Roxbury Central School
Budget: (+.05%) $10,214,367: Yes, 111; No, 24
Proposition: establish capital reserve fund for bus purchases: Yes, 110; No, 25
School board (1): Denise Johnston 117
Sidney Central School
Budget: (+3.91%) $28,797,209: Yes, 157; No, 32
Propositions: establish capital reserve fund: Yes, 154; No 34; Sidney Memorial Library budget: Yes, 163; No, 26.
School board (2): Corbin Curley: 169; Kerri Green: 123 and Jolene Scott: 55.
South Kortright Central School
Budget (+4.06%) $10,881,470: Yes, 175; No, 33
Proposition: purchase two school buses: Yes, 181, No, 26
School board (1): Allen McClure: 126; and Brent Trimbell: 79.
Stamford Central School — no results were received as of press time.
Budget: (+.95%) $10,379,007
Proposition: bus purchase
School board (2): Christopher Albano, Deborah Muller and Catherine Snyder
Walton Central School — no results were received as of press time.
Budget: (+2.58%) $22,866,338
Proposition: bus leases
School board (3): Kevin Charles, write-in
OTSEGO COUNTY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District
Budget: $14,211,463: Yes, 192; No, 66
Proposition: Purchase of (2) 65 passenger buses, $232,000: Yes, 178; No, 78; (1) 7 passenger vehicle, $45,000: Yes, 187; No, 70; Cherry Valley Memorial Library: Yes, 162; No, 95
School board (1): Erin VanDewerker Seeley: 216
Cooperstown Central School District
Budget (+4.81%) $21,917,107: Yes, 393; No, 106
Proposition lease two (2) 63 passenger buses, $199,000: Yes, 427; No, 88
Cooperstown Library Budget: Yes, 408; No, 88
School board (2): Peter Iorizzo: 303; Cody Moore: 300; Alicia Chase, 267
Edmeston Central School District — no results were received as of press time.
Budget (+ 0.696%): $10,286,391
Proposition: Three (3) Buses, $273,000
School board (2 3-year terms, and 1 2-year term through June 30, 2024): Timothy Johnson, Christina Staples, Danica Cannon, Jeremy Robinson
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District — no results were received as of press time.
Budget (+ 3.83%): $10,695,500
School board (4): Jeremy Pain, Christopher Ostrander, Sarah Green, Brenda Friedel.
Laurens Central School District
Budget (+0.45%) $10,288,927: Yes, 116; No, 9
Proposition one 65 passenger bus, $147,326: Yes, 117; No, 6
School board (1): Cynthia Struckle: 115
Milford Central School District
Budget (+1.59%) $ 11,322,140: Yes, 144; No, 24
School board (3) 3-year terms: Marion Mossman, Kenneth Stanford, Kyle Lamp; (1) 1-year term through June 30, 2023: Crystal Huffsticker-Reder 25 write-in.
Morris Central School District — no results were received as of press time.
Budget (+ 5.06%): $10,164,634
School board (2): Mary Dugan, Charles Fraser, Teresa DeLaurentiis
Oneonta City School District
Budget (+ 0.357%) $42,262,416: Yes, 432; No, 61
Proposition: Purchase of (2) 66 passenger buses, $237,641: Yes, 425; No, 68
School board (3 3-year terms, and 1 remainder of term May 18-June 30, 2023): Shari Johnson Ploutz: 363; Ryan Swan: 319; Maureen Artale: 315, Shawn Beckerink: 285; Joseph Temming.
Richfield Springs Central School District — no results were received as of press time.
Budget (+2.13%): $12,903,098
Proposition: two (2) sixty-four passenger school buses and (1) van, $285,000; Repair Reserve Fund, $100,000
School board (2): Candidate names not provided.
Schenevus Central School District
Budget (+ 7.00%) $10,252,712: Yes, 193; No, 122 - passed by three votes as a 60% supermajority was needed to pass.
Proposition: 1 65-passenger school bus, $129,800: Yes, 197; No, 116; creation of a capital reserve fund: Yes, 217; No, 97.
School board (1): Serenity Beardslee: 208
Unatego Central School District
Budget (+ 2.19%): $ 23,802,607: Yes, 144; No, 45
School board (1): Jilene Nordberg: 169
Worcester Central School District
Budget (+1.6 %) $11,885,006: Yes, 103; No, 37
Proposition creation of a Capital Reserve Fund: Yes, 109; No, 31
School board (1): Tanya Shalor: 119.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY
Jefferson Central School
Budget: Yes, 69; No, 29
Bus purchase: Yes, 68; No, 30
Repair transfer: Yes, 78; No, 19
School board (1): Andy Van Glad: 83; Jon Lease: 1 write-in.
Schoharie Central School
Budget $25,895,704: Yes, 231; No, 94
Bus purchase: Yes, 226; No, 94
Schoharie Library: Yes, 222; No, 103
Repair reserve: Yes, 226; No, 96
Capital project: Yes, 211; No, 113
Energy Performance Project: Yes, 217; No, 107
School board (3): Tara Barton: 220; Terry Burton: 220; Daniel Guasp: 192; Laura Rosenthal: 178.
Sharon Springs Central School
Budget: Yes, 125; No, 22
Proposition bus purchase: Yes, 116; No, 24
Building project: Yes, 120; No, 27
School board (2): Brandi Kerber: 83; Kelly Button: 48.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
