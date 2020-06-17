Voters OK local school budgets amid fiscal woes

Taxpayers in 29 of the 39 public school districts in The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area approved their school budgets Tuesday night. Results for the remaining 10 were not available at press time.
Charlotte Valley taxpayers approved the greatest overall budget increase at $10,949,213 — an 8.69% increase over the current year’s budget — while remaining within the state-mandated 2% property tax cap, raising the property tax levy by $3,348,288, or 1.9%.
At $7,547,967, Margaretville was one of seven schools to pass a budget lower than the current year’s, amounting to a 5.56% decrease.
Andes, Cooperstown and Laurens did not raise their budgets at all.
Taxpayers in several districts voted to change their school’s board of education seats and term lengths. Bainbridge-Guilford voters approved the addition of an ex officio student seat on the school board, and Cherry Valley-Springfield taxpayers voted to eliminate two of the seven school board seats. A proposition to extend Stamford school board terms from three years to five years was defeated by a margin of 122 to 109.
Oneonta voters approved a $681,209 capital project to address underground fuel storage tank removals and parking lot repairs by a margin that was not available at press time Tuesday. Results from the Afton Central School District, including final tallies on a proposed $19.2 million capital project, were not available by press time. Results were also not available for Delaware Academy’s proposed asbestos abatement.
Of the 26 districts that proposed the purchase or lease of buses or vehicles, Schenevus was the only school to vote down a proposition, by a margin of 360 to 336, to purchase a 65-passenger bus and two seven-passenger vans for a total of $181,000.
Schenevus taxpayers also did not approve the proposed $25,000 levy — a $7,500 increase from the current levy — for the support and maintenance of the Worcester Public Library by a margin of 361 to 334.
Incumbent Schenevus Board of Education president Kelly Gallagher did not win re-election.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
