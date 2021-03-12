Voters in many local villages will go to the polls Tuesday, March 16, to elect village officials. The following list shows candidates who filed petitions to appear on the ballot. Write-in campaigns may also be underway. Incumbents are signified with (i).

Chenango County

Afton

no elections this year

Bainbridge

no elections this year

Earlville

Mayor: Jack Muhlfeld

Trustee (3): Tyler Campbell, Loren Schwarting, John Worden

Justice: Henry R. Moore (i)

Greene

Mayor: Phillip Brown (i)

Trustees (2): Karen Tuttle (i), Jodi Najarian (i)

Justice: Michael Dietrich (i)

New Berlin

Mayor: no candidate filed

Trustee (two 2-year terms): Michelle Priola (i), Jamie Burchill

Trustee (two 1-year terms): David Smith (i)

Oxford

no elections this year

Sherburne

no elections this year

Smyrna

Mayor: Robert Wright (i)

Trustee (1): Eugene Fuller (i)

Delaware County

Delhi:

Mayor: Shridhar "Sam" Samudrala

Trustees (2): Barbara E. Jones (i), Ian S. Lamont, Amy Randall

Deposit

elections were held last week

Fleischmanns

Mayor: Winifred Zubin

Trustees (2): Elizabeth Hughes, Benjamin Fenton (i), Samuel F. Gil, Stewart Cohen

Franklin

Trustee (1): John L. Wilson (i)

Hancock

Mayor: Carolann C. McGrath (i)

Trustees (2): Dawn Gotthardt (i), Shaun Shannon (i)

Hobart

Mayor: Aaron Kaufman (i)

Trustees (2): James W. Quarino (i)

Margaretville

Mayor: John C. Hubbell (i)

Trustees (2): Iris Mead (i), Sarah Scully (i)

Sidney

Trustees (2): Victor Tartaglia (i), Patricia Cristelli

Justice: Andrew Skrobanski

Stamford

Trustee (1): no candidate filed

Walton

Mayor: Stephen J. Condon (i), Edward H. Snow Sr.

Trustees (2): Eric Ball (i), Nathan Jamieson (i)

Justice: Chad Hall

Otsego County

Cherry Valley

Mayor: Louis Guido (i)

Trustee (1): Angelica Palmer, Edward Harvey (i), Cierra Utter.

Cooperstown

Trustees (2): Cindy Falk (i); Hanna Bergene.

Gilbertsville

Mayor: Mark Muller (i)

Trustees (2): Glenn Foster (i), Nathan Talbot (i).

Laurens

Mayor: Daniel Little

Trustees (1): Starr LIddle (i)

Milford

Mayor: Brian Pokorny (i)

Trustee (1): Michael Strong (i)

Morris

Trustee (1): William Burdick (i)

Otego

Mayor: Ernest Kroll (i)

Richfield Springs

Trustees (2): No candidates.

Unadilla

Trustees (2): Ronald Mott (i), no other candidates

Schoharie County

Village elections are held in November in Schoharie County.

