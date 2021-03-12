Voters in many local villages will go to the polls Tuesday, March 16, to elect village officials. The following list shows candidates who filed petitions to appear on the ballot. Write-in campaigns may also be underway. Incumbents are signified with (i).
Chenango County
Afton
no elections this year
Bainbridge
no elections this year
Earlville
Mayor: Jack Muhlfeld
Trustee (3): Tyler Campbell, Loren Schwarting, John Worden
Justice: Henry R. Moore (i)
Greene
Mayor: Phillip Brown (i)
Trustees (2): Karen Tuttle (i), Jodi Najarian (i)
Justice: Michael Dietrich (i)
New Berlin
Mayor: no candidate filed
Trustee (two 2-year terms): Michelle Priola (i), Jamie Burchill
Trustee (two 1-year terms): David Smith (i)
Oxford
no elections this year
Sherburne
no elections this year
Smyrna
Mayor: Robert Wright (i)
Trustee (1): Eugene Fuller (i)
Delaware County
Delhi:
Mayor: Shridhar "Sam" Samudrala
Trustees (2): Barbara E. Jones (i), Ian S. Lamont, Amy Randall
Deposit
elections were held last week
Fleischmanns
Mayor: Winifred Zubin
Trustees (2): Elizabeth Hughes, Benjamin Fenton (i), Samuel F. Gil, Stewart Cohen
Franklin
Trustee (1): John L. Wilson (i)
Hancock
Mayor: Carolann C. McGrath (i)
Trustees (2): Dawn Gotthardt (i), Shaun Shannon (i)
Hobart
Mayor: Aaron Kaufman (i)
Trustees (2): James W. Quarino (i)
Margaretville
Mayor: John C. Hubbell (i)
Trustees (2): Iris Mead (i), Sarah Scully (i)
Sidney
Trustees (2): Victor Tartaglia (i), Patricia Cristelli
Justice: Andrew Skrobanski
Stamford
Trustee (1): no candidate filed
Walton
Mayor: Stephen J. Condon (i), Edward H. Snow Sr.
Trustees (2): Eric Ball (i), Nathan Jamieson (i)
Justice: Chad Hall
Otsego County
Cherry Valley
Mayor: Louis Guido (i)
Trustee (1): Angelica Palmer, Edward Harvey (i), Cierra Utter.
Cooperstown
Trustees (2): Cindy Falk (i); Hanna Bergene.
Gilbertsville
Mayor: Mark Muller (i)
Trustees (2): Glenn Foster (i), Nathan Talbot (i).
Laurens
Mayor: Daniel Little
Trustees (1): Starr LIddle (i)
Milford
Mayor: Brian Pokorny (i)
Trustee (1): Michael Strong (i)
Morris
Trustee (1): William Burdick (i)
Otego
Mayor: Ernest Kroll (i)
Richfield Springs
Trustees (2): No candidates.
Unadilla
Trustees (2): Ronald Mott (i), no other candidates
Schoharie County
Village elections are held in November in Schoharie County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.