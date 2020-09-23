The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place despite the coronavirus pandemic, with a individual walks, a virtual ceremony and a drive-by "Promise Garden" from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Neahwa Park in Oneonta.
With donations to go to dementia care, support and research, participants from Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie counties can walk by themselves or with small groups of family and friends across their own routes.
According to a media release, "The devastating impact of dementia has not slowed because of COVID-19. In fact, it’s been exacerbated by this pandemic, highlighting the needs of the estimated 50 million people with dementia worldwide, their caregivers and everyone in long-term care."
“Although communities can’t join together for a large, in-person event due to the pandemic, participants will still walk in their neighborhoods. On event day, we invite you to participate in small, safe teams while others in your community do the same,” said Ann Thayer, program manager and rural health care advisor at the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York Chapter, in the media release.
In addition, the Promise Garden will feature flowers of various colors to honor people impacted by dementia.
According to the media release, several of the flowers represent local participants, including "The blue flower represents people, like Chris Given of Morris, who are living with dementia. The yellow flower represents people, like Sheila Kennedy, who care for their loved ones living with dementia. The purple flower represents people, like Marcella Gonzels of South Kortright, who lost their loved ones to Alzheimer’s or another dementia. The orange flower represents people, like Art Klinger, who support the Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all dementia."
At 1 p.m. Sunday, the opening ceremony will be delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers.
The event attracted more than 250 participants and raised more than $37,000 in 2019.
According to the release, there are more than 400,000 people who live with the disease in New York and more than 1 million caregivers who provide unpaid care to their loved ones with dementia.
