Walton 3, Charlotte Valley 2

Walton held off a second-half rally by Charlotte Valley to earn a 3-2 boys soccer win on the road Monday.

Garrett Babcock, Caden LeBarge and Zack Gardner each scored for Walton to build a 3-0 halftime lead. Babcock and LeBarge each had assists.

Charlotte Valley pushed to tie the game in the second half with a pair of goals by Joey Ontl, the first coming on a corner kick and the second on a penalty kick.

Goalkeepers Ryan Zuill for Charlotte Valley and Peyton Tweedie of Walton both made five saves; both teams had 10 shot attempts.

at Charlotte Valley

Walton 3 0 — 3

Charlotte Valley 0 2 — 2

Walton: Garrett Babcock (1-1), Caden LeBarge (1-0), Zack Gardner 1 (1-0), Noah Sovocol (0-1).

Charlotte Valley: Joey Ontl (2-0).

Shots/corners: Walton 10-7, Charlotte Valley 10-3.

Milford/Laurens 2, Franklin/Unatego 2

Milford/Laurens and Franklin/Unatego played to a 2-2 tie in boys soccer Monday at Franklin.

Matt Serrao opened the scoring 38 seconds into the game for Franklin/Unatego on an assist from Nate Dennis. Brandon Gregory made the lead 2-0 seven minutes later on a corner kick by Henry Barnes.

Brock Mann got Milford/Laurens on the board shortly before halftime by converting Riley Stevens' corner kick. Milford/Laurens then tied the score when Zach Brown scored off a header by Rylie Nemitz that originated with a long throw-in by Martin Thorsland.

"Both teams played very well on both ends," Milford/Laurens coach Gregg Eggleston said via email.

Franklin/Unatego (4-1-1) will play Richfield Springs in Franklin on Wednesday. Milford/Laurens (3-3-1) faces Cherry Valley-Springfield in Milford on Wednesday.

Milford/Laurens 2, Franklin/Unatego 2

at Franklin

Franklin/Unatego 2 0 — 2

Milford/Laurens 1 1 — 2

Franklin/Unatego: Matt Serrao (1-0), Brandon Gregory (1-0), Nate Dennis (0-1), Henry Barnes (0-1).

Milford/Laurens: Brock Mann (1-0), Zach Brown (1-0), Riley Stevens (0-1), Rylie Nemitz (0-1).

Shots/corners: Franklin/Unatego 6-1, Milford/Laurens 11-2.

Saves: (F) Cole Rugg 9, (M) Louis Banks 4

