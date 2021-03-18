Walton celebrates resident's 100th birthday

WALTON — A longtime Delaware County resident celebrated his 100th birthday Monday, March 15.
Richard "Dick" Pond went out to dinner with a friend and was surprised by a group of well wishers Monday night.
"I received a surprising number of birthday cards and calls," Pond told the Daily Star on Thursday, March 18. "Some of them I haven't heard from in years." Calls came from as far away as North Carolina and Texas, he said.
Except for three years during World War II and about 11 years when he worked in Albany, Utica and Manhattan, Pond has lived in Walton all of his life, he said. He lives in the house he grew up in, not far from UHS Delaware Valley Hospital. He said he never married or had children and most of his friends have died or moved away, but he still enjoys his hometown and small-town life.
"It is more of a peaceful life than living in a big city," he said. "It is mostly a natural landscape. You can easily find places to go for hikes and outdoor activities. It is easy to travel to Oneonta or Binghamton if you need to go to the city."
An Army private first class during World War II, Pond said he served in the Pacific campaign, in the Philippines and Okinawa, Japan. However, he said his unit, in the 96th Division and later as part of the 10th, was a support unit, in what he called an intelligence and recon patrol.
"We went on quite a lot of recon patrols," he said. "We had a support role for the rifle company."
After his discharge in 1946, Pond said he returned home to work in his father's insurance agency. He left Walton for Albany in 1948, but returned in 1959 to take over his father's business.
"I was working in the Army Map Service in 1958-59 when I found out my dad was going to retire," he said. "I decided that was a better job opportunity than the map service. I've been there ever since."
Pond said he retired about 20 years ago, at age 80, but he still drives himself around town. His health is mostly good, although his hearing is not great and he said he had some issues in recent years with dysphagia, an esophagus problem that limited his food intake. However, surgery has mostly fixed that problem, he said.
"I am feeling pretty well, but I am having to contend with various health problems," he said. "The most annoying is not being able to hear people's conversations."
Pond said his longevity stems from eating well and avoiding things that are bad for his health.
"For the last 30 years, I have tried to eat a healthy diet," he said. "I stayed away from junk food. I don't smoke. I don't drink much of anything.
"I think avoiding stressful situations as much as possible might be the key," he said.
A former Boy Scout and tennis player, Pond said he doesn't get to play much anymore, but he likes to watch the matches on television. He used to be active in the Walton Lions Club and the Walton Mountain Sportsmen Club.
Pond said he is still a member of the First Congregational Church in Walton, although he does not attend much now, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic. He is scheduled to get his vaccination this month.
Pond said he loves going out and seeing people around Walton, but he does miss his old friends.
"I try to maintain contact with the few friends I have left," he said. "It is hard when you are 100 and so many friends have already died."
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
