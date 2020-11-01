Walton Central School will move to remote learning for one week, starting Monday, after a student has tested positive for COVID-19, school Superintendent Michael MacDonald announced in a letter to families and staff posted on the school website Sunday.
The district has coordinated with the county Department of Health, which has completed contact tracing, the letter said, and all individuals requiring quarantine and/or isolation have been notified.
"At this time, with the increase in illness and individuals placed in quarantine and/or isolation the district does not have sufficient staffing to operate the current in-district and hybrid schedule," the letter said.
The district will move to fully remote, including all programs at DCMO BOCES (Harrold Campus and Sidney CSD Classrooms), and intramurals and offseason athletic workouts are canceled until further notice.
Two days of breakfasts and lunches will be provided to all students on Monday. Those who ride buses will have the meals delivered at the normal bus stops about two hours later than the normal pickup time. Students are asked to meet the bus or provide a cooler for the meals to be placed in. Those who self transport will be asked to pick up food at the Townsend Elementary School between 11 a.m. and noon Monday. Plans for the rest of the week will be communicated Tuesday, the letter said.
Elementary students are expected to complete emergency closure work packets that have been sent home previously for both Monday and Tuesday. Chromebook delivery and/or pick up details will be communicated Monday for online remote learning to begin Wednesday. Middle school and high school students are expected to follow their schedule using Google Classroom as they have on remote hybrid days, according to the letter.
