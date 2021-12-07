Lactalis Group has announced that its U.S. affiliate has completed its previously announced acquisition of much of the Kraft Heinz Company’s cheese business, including the company's plant in Walton.
The companies entered into an agreement on Sept. 15, 2020, according to a media release.
With the acquisition, Lactalis acquires cheese brands that include Cracker Barrel, Breakstone’s, Knudsen, Hoffman’s and a perpetual license for the use of the Kraft brand in natural, grated and international cheeses, the release said. The acquisition includes about 750 employees and production facilities in Tulare, California and Wausau, Wisconsin, as well as in Walton.
The businesses in the U.S. will operate as Lactalis Heritage Dairy, a newly formed division of Lactalis based in Chicago.
"Lactalis will invest significant resources in Lactalis Heritage Dairy employees and plants to continue growing this new business," the release said.
“Incorporating this iconic portfolio of beloved brands into the Lactalis family creates important new opportunities for business development, product innovation, and positive community, consumer, and employee impact,” Lactalis North America CEO Gilles Meziere said. “With this acquisition, we are advancing our growth strategy across North America and strengthening our position in the attractive U.S. cheese market. We look forward to the exceptional opportunities ahead for our customers, our employees and each of the communities in which we serve.”
Lactalis Group, is a family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France, the release said. It operates in 52 countries with 270 manufacturing facilities and 85,000 employees.
