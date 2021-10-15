A local village will get a $2 million state aid package to improve its drinking water system.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has approved more than $44 million for drinking water and wastewater projects across the State. The funding includes grants, interest-free financing and low-cost financing approved by the EFC board of directors, according to a media release.
Locally, the village of Walton will receive a $1.2 million grant and $800,000 in short-term, market-rate financing for storage and distribution system upgrades.
“One of the most important things to keeping a community strong and resilient is access to clean water,” Hochul said. “By ensuring our local partners have the resources they need to invest in critical water projects, we can bolster the public health in our state, and lay the foundation for growth and economic development. This funding will help local governments make critical upgrades to key infrastructure, like wastewater collection systems, drinking water mains and water storage tanks, helping to protect water quality for New Yorkers for generations to come.”
Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner and EFC Board Chair Basil Seggos said, “In the face of our changing climate and more frequent and severe storms, New York’s aging drinking and wastewater systems are being challenged like never before. Governor Hochul understands the fiscal challenges local governments face in making necessary upgrades to water infrastructure and has made supporting their efforts a top priority.”
The board’s approval includes financing through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and grants pursuant to the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.