The main entrance to UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, June 13, for about three weeks while heated pavement and a canopy to shelter patients and visitors from the weather are installed.

According to a media release, everyone can enter through the emergency room walk-in entrance, to the left of the ambulance entrance. A screener will be at that location during the project.

The COVID-19 testing traffic pattern will remain the same, with patients entering the hospital campus from Maple Street. There are directional signs in place.

