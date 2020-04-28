Faced with the potential cancellation of their senior year activities and traditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Walton Central School’s class of 2020 will have the chance to celebrate its final year of high school in a different way.
Walton resident and district parent Alisa Gregory organized an adopt-a-senior project through a Facebook page she started several weeks into the school closure in an attempt to raise the morale of the senior class.
“This will give everybody in the community a chance to reach out,” Gregory said. “No one’e ever been through something like this before.”
Parents of seniors interested in participating can post photos and biographical snippets of their students, Gregory said, and then she assists the families in coordinating mailing addresses or drop-off locations for the adopters to deliver cards, gifts and goodies.
Nearly 300 followed the page in less than a month, and nearly all of the school’s approximately 65 seniors were “adopted” in a matter of weeks, Gregory said.
“The biggest challenge is answering all the messages and comments,” she said.
Some of the seniors were claimed by local friends and family members, while others were “adopted” by relatives out of town or by community members looking to help, Gregory said. “A lot of them are complete strangers.”
“We have a lot of generous people — they didn’t want to leave anybody out,” Gregory said. “That’s the joy of a small community.”
Gregory’s 17-year-old daughter, Madison Barnes, said she and her friends have kept in good spirits so far, but facing the uncertainty of the coming months has been the greatest challenge.
Students were told to order their graduation caps and gowns despite the pandemic, Gregory said, though the fate of the ceremony remains uncertain, as does the prom and the three-day senior trip to Philadelphia.
“There really isn’t a solution to anything right now,” Gregory said. “We’re just going to cross our fingers and hope for the best.”
This year’s senior class started kindergarten on the heels of the 2006 flood and were in fourth grade by the time the 2011 flood devastated their town, Gregory said. The class’s fifth grade moving-up ceremony in 2013 was canceled after an East Branch woman made threats against the school.
“This has been a very special group of kids,” Gregory said. “They’ve definitely been through a lot together.”
For more information or to adopt a senior, follow “Adopt a Warrior Senior” on Facebook.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.