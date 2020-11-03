New York State Police arrested a Walton man Friday, Oct. 30, on charges of sex crimes involving multiple children.
Michael Doig, 53, of Walton, was charged with committing a third-degree criminal sex act, a felony, six counts of forcible touching, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
An investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation found that Doig allegedly conducted inappropriate sexual acts with more than one child, according to a media release.
Doig was virtually arraigned and released on his own recognizance. The judge issued orders of protection to the victims.
