Walton Police said a Walton man was arrested on several charges, including felonies.
Brandon A. Navas, 19, of Walton, was arrested Nov. 29 on charges of second-degree armed burglary, four counts of third-degree felony criminal mischief, three counts of third-degree burglary, petit larceny, fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
He was arraigned at Walton Village Court and remanded to the Delaware County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail. He is scheduled to reappear on Dec. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.