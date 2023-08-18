A Walton man has been charged with sexual conduct with a child.
According to a media release from Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith, John Macrabie, 26, of Walton, New York appeared in Delaware County Court for arraignment on a four-count indictment.
Macrabie is accused of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors a class D sexually motivated felony; third-degree criminal sexual act, a class E felony; and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the release, Macrabie is alleged to have sent a child naked pictures of himself on a social media account in an effort to engage in oral sexual conduct with her. He later engaged in oral sexual conduct with that child, while in the presence of a 2-year-old child, the release said.
Macrabie pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released to the supervision of the Delaware County Probation Department under non-monetary terms and conditions, according to the release.
