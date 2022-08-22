Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. confirmed Monday that a Walton man died Sunday while canoeing on the Susquehanna River in Otego.
According to a media release, Otsego County Emergency Services received a 911 call at 1:59 p.m. from a group of family members canoeing on the river, reporting that a member of their party was missing.
Devlin said the canoe fell or tipped over and one of the family members, identified as Brian Walley, 43, fell into the water behind 2664 State Route 7. The family was unable to locate him.
Walley was canoeing on the river with other family members when he went around a bend in the river out of sight from the rest of the party. When family members rounded the bend, he was missing, according to information provided by sheriff's office.
Numerous fire departments, divers and police responded to the scene, Devlin said.
Walley was found by State Police divers at 6:45 p.m. in water six to eight feet deep after three to four hours of searching, and was declared deceased by Otsego County Coroner Terry Knapp, the media release said.
The body was found not far from the original site of the incident.
According to information from the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are an estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings, including boating-related drowning, each year, an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.
The media release did not say if Walley was wearing a personal flotation device.
The U.S. Coast Guard reported 613 boating-related deaths in 2019 — 79% of the deaths were drowning related, and of those who died from drowning 86% were not wearing life jackets, the CDC website said.
Alexis Ochi, staff writer, can be reached at aochi@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
