Delaware County's sheriff said a Walton man, previously charged with felonies, has been charged with another.
Raymond Albertina, 58 was charged on Nov. 22 with third-degree grand larceny as a result of "a lengthy and ongoing investigation," according to a media release from Sheriff Craig DuMond.
It is alleged that Albertina made unauthorized purchases in excess of $3,000 using another person’s credit card.
Albertina had been arrested on Nov. 4, and charged with second-degree grand larceny and third-degree grand larceny, accused of stealing property valued at more than $53,000 from business associates.
Albertina was arraigned in the town of Franklin Court and released to return at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.