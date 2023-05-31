A Walton man will serve a jail sentence after pleading guilty to charges, including a felony.
Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith said in a media release that Scott J. Conrad Jr., 30, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor, in Delaware County Court on May 30.
According to the release, Conrad admitted that he kicked down the door of his ex-girlfriend’s home and, after an altercation, spat on her. A child was present during the burglary, the release said.
The plea was part of a deal under which it is expected Conrad will be sentenced to six months of incarceration in the county jail and a five-year term of felony probation supervision.
