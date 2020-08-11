Walton police said two recent incidents required them to chase down suspects before making arrests.
According to a media release, when a patrolman stopped a vehicle about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5,* on Delaware Street, two men exited the vehicle and ran into a store. The officer followed them and recovered 70 bags of a narcotic drug, believed to be heroin, packaged for sale.
Richard D. Robinson, 38, of Delhi, and Eric A. Black, 33, of Walton, were both arrested and charged with several misdemeanors and felony charges, including possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell, a class B felony. Black was released with an appearance ticket to appear in the village of Walton Court and Robinson was arraigned and sent to jail before later being released on his own recognizance.
In another incident, shortly after midnight on Aug. 8, according to the release, police attempted to stop a vehicle on Delaware Street. The vehicle fled and the patrolman pursued it until it became disabled near Arbor Hill Road in Delhi. The driver then fled on foot, police said, and was captured after a short pursuit.
The driver, identified as Robert J. Giordano, 32, of Grand Gorge, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, both felonies; six misdemeanors including reckless driving, unlawful fleeing a police officer, driving while ability impaired by drugs and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also issued 49 traffic summonses.
Police said Giordano is under parole supervision and is also a fugitive from justice from the state of Florida. He was arraigned and remanded to the Delaware County Jail without bail.
*Edited Aug. 11 11:58 p.m.
