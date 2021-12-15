Walton Police arrested two Broome County men last month on felony weapons charges.
According to a Dec. 15 media release from the department, Aiden M. Demorier, 18, of Johnson City, was arrested Nov. 24 on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a defaced firearm and four vehicle and traffic infractions. He was arraigned at Walton Village Court and sent to the Delaware County Jail in lieu of $200,000 credit or $100,000 cash bail.
Tayshawn L. Santiago, 21, of Binghamton, was charged with second-degree obstruction, resisting arrest, false personation, second-degree criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a defaced firearm and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. He was arraigned at Walton Village Court and sent to the Delaware County Jail in lieu of $100,000 credit or $50,000 cash bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.