The Walton Central School District has named two finalists for its superintendent of schools position.
According to a media release, the finalists are Dr. Michael MacDonald and Joseph Palmer.
MacDonald's biography can be seen at tinyurl.com/ybppzx98. Palmer's biography can be seen at tinyurl.com/ybxt4gy3.
There will be virtual community forums at 6 p.m. May 18 with Palmer and at 6 p.m. May 20 with MacDonald. Advanced registration is required. For information, visit https://bit.ly/2WSrBqc.
