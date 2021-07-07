The Walton Theatre is throwing it back to 1996 this weekend in celebration of the 25th anniversary under its current operators.
Rehabilitation Support Services will resurrect the first film shown under its ownership, Jan de Bont’s 1996 disaster film “Twister,” at 1996 ticket prices Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m.
Rehabilitation Support Services, which provides rehab and recovery services throughout New York, took over theater operations from P&P Enterprises of Oneonta, preventing the Delaware County historic landmark from closing, according to Jayne Francisco, RSS program director for Delaware County.
“We’re honored and humbled to work hand-in-hand with the village of Walton and the Walton Theatre Preservation Association to ensure the historic Walton Theatre continues to be home to entertainment, fellowship, and a sense of community pride,” Francisco said. “Just as importantly, we are pleased to give vulnerable individuals a chance to become productive members of society. Seeing the positive impact these jobs have on their lives is both remarkable and a testament to what is possible when we look past disabilities and provide opportunities to all people.”
Admission to the anniversary event is $3 per person and includes popcorn. The event will also feature raffles and prize giveaways.
“Together with the members of the Village Board, I am delighted to congratulate Rehabilitation Support Services on this auspicious occasion. Their collaboration and partnership in operating the Walton Theatre over the past 25 years illustrates their steadfast commitment to supporting and enhancing our community,” Walton Mayor Edward Snow Sr. said. “We look forward to an ongoing relationship that continues to enrich the lives of our residents and strengthen the quality of life in our village.”
“From showing movies to tackling a host of restoration projects over the past 25 years, Rehabilitation Support Services has always been a wonderful and caring group to work with,” said Jim Richardson, treasurer of the Walton Theatre Preservation Association. “Part of our preservation mission is also to expand the use of the theatre, whether it be concerts, shows or special film series, and the cooperation we’ve had with RSS in making that possible couldn’t be better. We’re proud to call them a partner and grateful they are part of this community.”
Built in 1914, the Walton Theatre has undergone numerous renovations throughout its lifetime, including the transition to a digital projection system, restoration of the stained glass windows, refurbishing of balcony seating, the installation of new tile floors in the lobby and upgrades to the stage lighting and sound system.
The theater survived devastating floods in 1995 and 2006 and withstood more than a year of closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 607-865-6688.
