Walton taxpayers voted to approve an $8 million school capital project Tuesday, Nov. 17, by a measure of 256 votes to 55.
The $8,214,000 project will cover needed repairs to the district’s buildings and grounds, including replacing aging roofing, reorganizing the parking lot at the middle and high school and flood mitigation measures at Townsend Elementary School, according to a media release.
The project also includes work on the infrastructure of the buildings and upgrades for increased energy savings. The two-year design and construction process is expected to begin immediately and scheduled for completion in fall 2022.
“We are very thankful to the community for passing this project,” district Superintendent Michael MacDonald said. “These are very important repairs for our district to maintain a safe atmosphere for our students, staff and community.”
