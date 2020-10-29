The Walton Central School District will hold a district-wide vote on a proposed capital project Tuesday, Nov. 17, from noon to 9 p.m. at the school bus garage.
Walton taxpayers will be asked to approve an $8.21 million capital project designed to address flood mitigation needs and infrastructure repair at Townsend Elementary School and a new parking lot layout, new roof and more secure main entrance at the middle school and high school.
Also included in the proposal are plans to upgrade the energy efficiency of both facilities, for which the district could realize an estimated $70,000 in annual savings.
“Our main goal is to maintain the safety, security and integrity of the building,” said district Superintendent Michael MacDonald.
The high school roof is out of warranty and in “constant need” of patching, MacDonald said, and the parking lot, sidewalks and driveways will be optimized for traffic flow and student drop-off.
The elementary school was flooded badly twice in the last 25 years, MacDonald said. A $23.5 million proposal to relocate the elementary school to the main campus was voted down by a measure of 887 to 247 in 2015.
“Given the fact that the community spoke and made a determination, that project did not occur,” said MacDonald, who was not yet superintendent at the time.
A five-year building survey showed the need for flood mitigation in the kindergarten wing, which is most susceptible to flooding, MacDonald said.
Designs for dry flood-proofing the wing have already been completed and were funded by a grant from the Catskill Watershed Corporation, according to district business manager Meg Hungerford.
State aid will cover approximately 85% of the project costs, Hungerford said, with retiring debt and outside funding sources accounting for 7% and 8%, respectively.
The project is expected to have zero local share and will not necessitate an increase in property taxes, Hungerford said.
A January report by the New York State Comptroller’s Office found that as of June 30, 2019, the district’s surplus fund balance totaled over $1.4 million, exceeding the statutory limit by approximately $590,000 or 2.7 percentage points.
The audit found that the district “consistently underestimated its fund balance,” thereby artificially increasing the tax levy by more than $300,000 between the 2017-2018 school year and the 2019-2020 school year.
A capital reserve was established using some of the excess fund balance in May, from which the district may draw up to $500,000 in additional funds if needed, MacDonald said.
If the project is approved by taxpayers, plans will be submitted immediately, Hungerford said, and construction could start in 2022.
For more information, visit waltoncsd.org/CapProject.aspx
