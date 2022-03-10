Walton voters to decide on plan for school improvements

Residents of the Walton Central School District will head to the polls Tuesday, March 15, to vote on a capital project to improve Townsend Elementary School.
If approved, he $4,177,020 project will replace all of the floors in the 1938 wing of the school, District Superintendent Michael MacDonald said. The wing houses eight classrooms and two bathrooms. All of the floors, subfloors, walls and plumbing will be replaced and asbestos will be removed. The gypsum will be replaced with concrete, he said.
MacDonald said the school district had an engineering study on the building's condition conducted in 2015, and it showed that the subfloor in the second floor was deteriorating.
"The floor was monitored again in 2020, and while it's still safe, we have found it is deteriorating at a faster pace than originally thought," he said.
The floor was going to be fixed in 2027 or 2028 and be included with the next building project, but with the rate of deterioration, it was decided to put the referendum up for vote this year, he said.
The cost will be covered by state aid at 76%, and the district's construction contingency fund at 24%. The district will take out a 15-year bond to pay for the construction.
If the project is approved by voters, plans will be drawn up by engineers between March and July and submitted to the state Education Department for review and approval, he said. Once the Education Department approves the plans, which could take up to six months, the district will go out to bid for the project. The construction project will be split into two phases and will hopefully begin in June 2023, he said.
The first phase of construction, slated to be completed between June and November 2023, will be the first and second floors near the gym. The second phase, slated to be completed between June and November 2024, will be the rooms next to those completed in phase one.
"Classes will be relocated to other locations for each section being addressed" MacDonald said.
The polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. March 15, at the school bus garage.
