Delaware County officials said a Walton woman was arrested after injuring another person with a "dangerous instrument."
According to a Nov. 29 media release from Sheriff Craig DuMond, Leanne M. Woolard, 33, was charged on Nov. 25 with second-degree assault, a felony, and second-degree menacing.
Deputies responded at about 1:40 Thursday morning to a report of a physical domestic dispute in the village of Walton, the release said. When they arrived, they were told Woolard had left on foot and was possibly armed with a knife.
An investigation revealed that Woolard "had engaged in physical contact with another person during a domestic dispute and, that during the course of the dispute, Woolard caused another person physical injury with a dangerous instrument," the release said.
Deputies located and arrested Woolard. She was arraigned in Walton Village Court and was released on her own recognizance to appear in court at a later date.
