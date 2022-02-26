As Russian troops moved into Ukraine, a dozen people gathered at the Fly Creek United Methodist church on Thursday evening to offer up prayers for the Ukrainian people.
Sharon Rankins-Burd, pastor of the church, said the event provided just what people needed: companionship. In a moment like this, “there’s a very real human need to be together when we feel overwhelmed, when we feel a deep sorrow, grief … to have a place to express what we’re feeling, a safe space to express what’s on our hearts.”
The service included a reading about facing and naming the reality of war, with quotes pulled from the day’s news. At that point, it was 2:10 a.m. in Ukraine. A few minutes later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Russian saboteurs had reached Kyiv.
Rankins-Burd offered a prayer for soldiers everywhere, “even the Russian soldiers who are in Ukraine. You know, every soldier is somebody’s son, or daughter, somebody’s spouse, somebody’s parent, and all our families just want our family members returned home safe to us,” she said in a phone call Friday, Feb. 25.
The service ended with a candle-lighting and the group together sang “A Song of Peace” written by Lloyd Stone. Rankins-Burd recited the lyrics, which begin “This is my song, O God of all the nations / A song of peace for lands afar and mine / This is my home, the country where my heart is / Here are my hopes and dreams, my holy shrine.”
Two hours after the service ended, there were reports on Twitter, confirmed by CNN and the New York Times, of explosions over in Kyiv and an apartment building hit by a missile.
Linda Norris, a museum specialist from Treadwell, has been traveling to Ukraine every year since she was Fulbright Scholar in Kyiv in 2009. She spoke in an interview Friday morning about her experiences.
“In Soviet times, people thought the government would do everything. You didn’t even need to be involved in government.” But since the Maidan revolution in 2014, she’s seen a huge growth in civil society — Ukrainians are now volunteering, and making charitable donations.
“What you see are all these different kinds of people, old people, young people, really working to build a society that works. They’re starting new organizations, the arts are flourishing. … The idea that we all have a responsibility to make wherever we live work, that is what civil society means to me,” said Norris.
In contrast, “Russia is not kind to civil society. They don’t want it … The government doesn’t want it,” she said. So seeing photos of anti-war protests across Russia yesterday surprised her and made her hopeful.
“I think Ukrainians are pretty tough … when you think about the 20th century in Ukraine. Oh, Russian Revolution. Oh, famine, you know, Holodomor. Oh, World War II. Oh, Stalin’s other purges. Oh, independence. Oh, Orange Revolution. Oh, Maidan revolution. That’s a lot, right? It’s hard for us to imagine,” Norris said.
As Norris spoke to The Daily Star, it was 6 p.m. in Kyiv. The New York Times reported that Ukrainians had destroyed two highway bridges outside the city to slow the Russian advance. Meanwhile Russia’s Defense Ministry announced they had closed off Kyiv’s western side and taken over an airfield.
Brendan Cahill is a Hartwick College alumnus. After he graduated in 2012, he spent a year and a half teaching in Ukraine as a Peace Corps volunteer. Then in spring 2014, shortly after Russia took over Crimea, the volunteers were all evacuated overnight.
Ukraine has long been a borderland, according to Cahill. “Psychologically, Ukrainians have always been looking over their shoulder about Russia … Since the U.S.S.R. fell, it’s always been in the back of their heads,” he said. “If you grow up your whole life always kind of wondering when Russia is going to drop the hammer, you get used to it.”
What Americans misinterpreted as Ukrainian nonchalance was actually fatalism, he said. The mindset is “what will be will be, but we’ll fight to death along the way.”
Recently he’s heard from some of his former students who are now in college. “They’re hunkering down in bomb shelters” and metro stations, he said. “Kyiv is taking a bad beating tonight,” in a second night of shelling. Another former student and family planned to cross over the border to Poland, but there are thousands of cars trying to do the same thing, and no males over 18 are being let out of the country.
On Friday there was fighting in Obolon, the northern Kyiv neighborhood where Norris once looked at apartments. “It is shocking to watch tanks roll through the streets of a city that I lived in,” she said. “Ukraine has just not had very much chance to be a nation yet. It’s not like their path to democracy has been smooth. But they still keep going towards it.”
