The National Warplane Museum in Geneseo will honor first responders, medical personnel and essential workers across the Southern Tier with a flyover by two historic planes Saturday.
Operation Thanks From Above will cross parts of the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes in two missions lasting approximately three and a half hours each, according to Todd Cameron, the museum’s director of flight operations.
Taking to the skies will be a P-51 Mustang named Mad Max and “Whiskey 7,” a Douglas C-47 that led the second wave of the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion of Normandy, according to Cameron.
“We want to keep people attached to the history,” he said, noting that Saturday’s flight coincides with the 76th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. “The values associated with this aircraft are bravery, sacrifice, honor and hope, so it is only fitting that it will lead the way in reminding out local heroes how appreciated they are.”
After a refueling stop at the Greater Binghamton Airport, the planes will begin their afternoon mission by flying over the New York State Veterans’ Home in Oxford and UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich around 1:25 and 1:27 p.m., respectively.
“Watching these historic warbirds once again take flight is a fitting tribute to the first responders, healthcare workers, and essential employees who have been going to work each day and serving on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Southern Tier,” the New York State Health Department said in a statement.
Despite the pandemic, residents and staff at the veterans’ home will be able to watch the flyover from either designed areas outside or from windows in common areas of the facility while maintaining proper social distancing and other precautions, according to the health department.
The Chenango County locations weren’t part of the original flight plan, Cameron said, but were added later after hundreds of requests and the fundraising efforts of local individuals and organizations.
The museum, a nonprofit organization, relies on donations to fund its flyover missions, which it has conducted to honor New York veterans for nearly 40 years, Cameron said.
The flyover is the second organized by the museum following the success of the Western New York flight, which reached an estimated 200,000 spectators in 95 locations, according to Cameron.
“Who could have imagined that it turned into what it did,” he said. “The outpouring of love and the people it touched is just incredible.”
To track the W-7 in real time, download the Flightradar24 app and search for the plane “N345AB.” The plane will be displayed in the tracking map once in air. Flyover times are subject to change.
For more information or to donate, visit nationalwarplanemuseum.com/operation-thanks-from-above.
